Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennithala appeals to Rahul Gandhi to take over reigns of Congress

The plea comes two days after the party stated that Sonia Gandhi would continue as interim president till such time a "proper procedure" is implemented in the "not too distant future" to elect a party chief. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi had during an online media briefing on Sunday said it was true that Sonia Gandhi's tenure as interim chief comes to an end on August 10.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:57 IST
Chennithala appeals to Rahul Gandhi to take over reigns of Congress
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Senior Congress leader from Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday appealed to Rahul Gandhi to once again assume the party chief's role to take on the BJP. "We are passing through an unprecedented crisis and Madam Sonia Gandhi hasbeen struggling ,despiteher health issues, to rudder these tempestuous times," Chennithala said in a letter to the Wayanad MP.

The hallmark of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule has been the "premeditated attempts to undermine the country's constitution, parliamentary democracy, federalism and the time tested economic structures," Chennithala said. Hopelessness and despair is descending on all secular, liberal and peace loving citizens and this should not be allowed at any cost, he added.

Alleging that theModi-Amit Shah combine had "subverted" the basic principles of democracy, which led to the falling of Congress governments in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Chennithala claimed that a similar attempt was made in Rajasthan,which was however thwarted by Rahul Gandhi's swift action.

To match the BJP's "crooked and robustness", a young and dynamicleadership is needed at the helm of affairs," he said. The plea comes two days after the party stated that Sonia Gandhi would continue as interim president till such time a "proper procedure" is implemented in the "not too distant future" to elect a party chief.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi had during an online media briefing on Sunday said it was true that Sonia Gandhi's tenure as interim chief comes to an end on August 10. But it does not mean that the seat automatically falls vacant that day.

"She would continue till such time as a proper procedure is implemented and it will be implemented in the not too distant future", he had said. Gandhi had quit as Congress chief taking moral responsibility for the United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) debacle in the 2014 general elections. Pointing out that the nation had "appreciated" the highest democratic principles shown by him, Chennithala said it was time he reconsidered the decision as the crucial assembly polls to Bihar and five other states were due in nine months.

"The grassroots level workers are eagerly waiting for Rahulji to take over the reigns of the party. This will infuse unmatched enthusiasm among our cadres and will catapult our party towards recapturing the past glory".

Be it the pseudonationalism or the 'mismanagement' of the Covid-19 pandemic, the "high handedness" of enacting the CAA, or the total failure of diplomacy on handling the Indo China border crisis, the country heard only one dissent and that was from you, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said. Former Union minister and Thiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoorhad on Sundaysaid the Congress must expedite the process of finding a full-term president to arrest the growing public perception that the party is "adrift and rudderless".

Tharoor had also said that he certainly thinks that Rahul Gandhi has the "mettle, capability and aptitude to once again lead the party", but if he does not wish to do so then the party must "take action" to elect a new chief..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

NGT expresses concern over mowing down of forest home guard in Sariska, asks for ban on mining

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday expressed concern over mowing down of a forest home guard by alleged mining mafia in Sariska tiger reserve and directed the Centre and the Rajasthan government to ensure ban on the excavation of minor min...

CSK, KKR to carry 10 exclusive net bowlers to UAE, Capitals will have 6 on their roster

The Indian Premier League shifting its base to the United Arab Emirates for the 2020 edition may prove to be a blessing in disguise for at least 50 unheralded cricketers, who are set to travel with the eight teams as exclusive net bowlers. ...

Toll in Idukki landslide rises to 52 as three more bodies recovered

The toll in the landslip in Pettimudi in the high range Idukki district rose to 52 with three more bodies being recovered from the debris as rescue operations continued on Tuesday to trace those missing. The bodies of two men and a woman we...

U.S. appeals court to rehear ex-Trump aide Flynn's bid to end criminal case

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday will consider whether a federal judge is obligated to honor the Trump administrations request to drop the criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.The hear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020