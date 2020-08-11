Mayawati raises doubts over Pilot-Gehlot patch-up

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that it appears that the Congress government in Rajasthan is safe but said there is a possibility that drama may again erupt between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "It seems that the Congress government in Rajasthan is safe now but it can not be said that when will the drama between Mr Pilot and Mr Gehlot begin again. BSP wants to say that the long due internal conflict between these two has affected works of public welfare in the state," Mayawati said while addressing a press briefing here.

"I appeal to the governor of Rajasthan to take cognisance of the situation in the state and carry out his Constitutional responsibility," she added. Mayawati said that at the time when coronavirus is rampant in the country, the government should focus on its people.

"I think the government was not serious towards combating Corona and the works of public welfare were also affected. I think there are chances that it will happen in future too," she said. The development comes as the Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 14.

Last month, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after his differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. Pilot on Monday shared his concerns with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party's high command announced to set up a committee to hear his grievances.

Gehlot on Tuesday reiterated that his government will complete the full term of five years and Congress party will win the next elections as well. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)