Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: Congress Legislature Party meeting underway at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh hotel

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is currently underway at Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer.

ANI | Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-08-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:07 IST
Rajasthan: Congress Legislature Party meeting underway at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh hotel
Visuals from the CLP meeting underway at Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is currently underway at Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer. This is the first CLP meeting since a chance of reconciliation between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot has risen following the latter's meeting with prominent leaders from the central leadership.

The reconciliation has come right ahead of the commencement of the session of the Rajasthan Assembly on August 14. Earlier today, Pilot said he had not made any demands with the party and issues raised by him with the party's central leadership concerning governance in Rajasthan and importance of party workers were being worked on.

Pilot, whose differences with Gehlot led to a political crisis in Rajasthan, said he was an MLA and a Congress worker and will carry out the work assigned to him by the party. "I have not made any demands from the party. I am an MLA and a Congress worker, I will do whatever party asks me to do," Pilot told ANI.

"Everything happens in its own time. We raised the issues over governance, the importance of party workers and the MLA's work and now it is being worked on," he added. Asked about party workers' reaction about his returning to the state capital ahead of the assembly session, Pilot said they are happy that "we have kept their hard work in mind and have ensured their equal participation in the party".

The Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot had earlier been moved to the Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer and have been lodged there since July 31. The MLAs were earlier lodged at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel after differences between Gehlot and Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

For first time, single-day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

For the first time since a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Odisha reported more recoveries than fresh cases on a single day, a health official said on Tuesday. The state also tested a record 23,035 samples for COVID-19 on Monday.Odishas COVID-19 t...

Georgia police chief criticized for Facebook post resigns

Officials in a city outside of Atlanta have approved a settlement agreement resulting in the resignation of a police chief who was criticized for saying on social media that he doesnt support the Black Lives Matter movement. The Johns Creek...

UK court says face recognition violates human rights

The use of facial recognition technology by British police has violated human rights and data protection laws, a court said Tuesday, in a decision praised as a victory against invasive practices by the authorities. In a case trumpeted as th...

Lebanese call for downfall of president, other officials over Beirut blast

Angry and grieving protesters on Tuesday read aloud the names of at least 171 people killed in last weeks explosion at Beirut port and called for the removal of Lebanons president and other officials they blame for the tragedy. Gathered nea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020