FACTBOX-Biden's pick of Harris as running mate draws tears from some, criticism from others

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 03:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 03:35 IST
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California would be his running mate in the Nov. 3 election. Here are some reactions to the choice:

Former President Barack Obama, via Twitter. "I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing."

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who had been one of Biden's rivals for the Democratic nomination, via Twitter. "Congratulations to @KamalaHarris, who will make history as our next Vice President. She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history."

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham via Twitter. “Senator @KamalaHarris will be a formidable opponent. She is smart, aggressive, and has fully bought in to the Democratic Party’s very liberal agenda.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement. "A hiding, diminished, and incoherent Joe Biden didn’t just select a vice-presidential candidate, he chose the person who would actually be in charge the next four years if he is somehow able to win. Kamala Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials to the KKK, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president.

"These radical policies might be popular among liberals, but they are well outside the mainstream for most Americans." Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who was on Biden's list of potential running mates, via Twitter.

"Congratulations to @kamalaharris and @JoeBiden on a fantastic and historic ticket. Now, let’s go win!” Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas in a statement.

"Kamala Harris supports Medicare for All, she implied that Joe Biden is racist, and she laughed at the idea that the Constitution would stop her from confiscating guns. Her presidential campaign was a mismanaged catastrophe that ended before any votes were cast. "By selecting Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's staff have shown just how radical and incompetent a Biden administration would be."

U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, via Twitter. "I have tears in my eyes but joy in my soul. I am so overwhelmed, as I know that women around the nation, women of color, and yes Black women can see their equal status in this nation finally. Thank you Vice President Biden ..."

Georgia political activist Stacey Abrams, who was on Biden's list of potential running mates, via Twitter. "Thrilled to support @KamalaHarris as next VP. I was honored to speak with @JoeBiden at length over the weekend and again today. His focus on reaching out to every corner of our country speaks to how he will lead us. ..."

Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, via Twitter. "I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected."

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, who had run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, in a statement. "Kamala Harris has spent her career fighting for people who need it most - an essential quality for our Vice President as we face the coronavirus pandemic, economic turmoil, and our longstanding struggle for racial justice in America.

"She is a champion for middle-class families, and her leadership in the Senate on criminal justice reform has been vital." NAACP President Derrick Johnson, in an interview.

"She will not only be able to speak to the moment, she understands the plight of Black women; therefore, she's up to the task." Aimee Allison, founder of She the People, a group that promotes women of color in politics, said in a phone interview.

"It’s remarkable. Today is a spark of hope. It’s a watershed moment for Black women, for women of color. It’s nothing short of historic.”

