Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Family of Colorado Black man who died after police encounter sues city, police

The family of a 23-year-old Black man who died after a violent encounter with Aurora, Colorado, police officers filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city and its police on Tuesday, alleging murder and routine use of excessive force against Black people. The man, Elijah McClain, was walking on the street alone in August 2019 when he was stopped by three officers based on a report that he was "being suspicious." Seattle police chief resigns after cuts to police budget

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best announced her resignation on Tuesday, one day after the Seattle City Council cut the police department's budget, as part of reform efforts following mass protests against police violence. "Out of this challenge will spring new hope for a better future for all," Best said at a press conference on Tuesday. "I trust everyone will find a way to work together and put aside personal conflicts, political grandstanding, and power plays." Minneapolis police bodycam videos show struggle before Floyd death

Minneapolis police body-camera videos of George Floyd's fatal arrest showed him begging for an officer to remove a knee from his neck in the moments before his death. A Minnesota judge on Friday ordered the public release of the footage nearly three months after Floyd's death, which sparked nationwide protests against police violence and racism. Floyd was Black and the officer charged with murder is white. U.S. inks $1.5 billion deal with Moderna for 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The United States has entered an agreement with drugmaker Moderna Inc to acquire 100 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine for around $1.5 billion, the company and White House said on Tuesday. The United States in recent weeks has made deals to acquire hundreds of millions of doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines from several companies as part of its Operation Warp Speed program, which aims to deliver a vaccine in the country by the end of the year. Hospitals, expats blast Trump plan to block U.S. citizens over coronavirus

A Southern California-area hospital system, immigrant advocacy groups and Americans living in Mexico criticized on Tuesday a U.S. government draft proposal that could block U.S. citizens and permanent residents from entering the country if they are suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus. The pushback comes a day after Reuters and other news outlets reported the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump was considering a regulation that would give the government authorization to keep out Americans believed to have contracted COVID-19 or other diseases. How Kamala Harris found the political identity that had eluded her

Months after her presidential campaign collapsed amid questions over her political identity, Kamala Harris suddenly and forcefully found her voice – and at a fortuitous time. Harris, a 55-year-old U.S. senator from California, was chosen by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as his running mate on Tuesday, making history as the first Black woman and Asian-American on a major presidential ticket. NAACP launches drive to boost Black voter turnout in six key states

The NAACP, the largest U.S. civil rights organization, is launching a drive ahead of November's presidential election to boost Black voter turnout in six key states, it said on Tuesday. The initiative aims to enlist the services of about 200,000 "high-propensity" Black voters, or people who turned out to vote in a high number of recent local, state and presidential elections. White House, congressional Democrats go fourth day without coronavirus talks

A stalemate between the Republican White House and congressional Democrats over coronavirus relief ended in a fourth day without talks on Tuesday, with each party blaming the other for intransigence. The lack of progress was confirmed separately by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Republicans and Democrats both pointed fingers over claims of ignoring the severity of the crisis and refusing to compromise on key issues such as unemployment benefits and aid to state and local governments. Democratic presidential candidate Biden taps Senator Kamala Harris as running mate

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday tapped Senator Kamala Harris of California as his choice for vice president, his campaign told supporters in a text message. Harris, 55, becomes the first Black woman on a major presidential ticket in U.S. history. In Georgia and Wisconsin, smoother elections this time - with a few glitches

After messy primaries marred by long lines and chaos earlier this year, Wisconsin and Georgia held another round of elections on Tuesday with fewer reported problems - but enough glitches to raise warning flags for the real test in November. Both states made adjustments after the earlier contests, and neither Georgia nor Wisconsin saw a widespread repeat of the long voter lines and multi-hour waits that were prevalent earlier in the year.