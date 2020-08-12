Liberal U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar wins Democratic primary election -NYT

Liberal U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar wins Democratic primary election -NYTReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 08:01 IST
U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar won the Democratic primary nomination on Tuesday to run for re-election in Minnesota's 5th district, defeating a well-funded rival, Antone Melton-Meaux, and several challengers, the New York Times said.
One of the first two Muslim women to be elected to Congress in 2018, Omar, 37, is well-known as a member of the "Squad" of four freshman liberal congresswomen. Melton-Meaux had charged Omar was letting her celebrity get in the way of helping constituents.
