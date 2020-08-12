Left Menu
Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Connecticut

Former Massachusetts Governor William Weld and former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh were also in the race at one point but later withdrew. Connecticut Republican Party chair J R Romano had criticised Secretary of the State Denise Merrill for holding a GOP primary, saying it was a waste of money for communities because Trump faced no viable competition.

President Donald Trump has won Connecticut's Republican presidential primary. Trump on Tuesday defeated California real estate developer and perennial candidate Rocky De La Fuente. Former Massachusetts Governor William Weld and former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh were also in the race at one point but later withdrew.

Connecticut Republican Party chair J R Romano had criticised Secretary of the State Denise Merrill for holding a GOP primary, saying it was a waste of money for communities because Trump faced no viable competition. Merrill argued that she was following state law. De La Fuente was endorsed by the Alliance and Reform parties and has appeared on the ballot in at least a half dozen states as a Republican. He is the onetime owner of more than two dozen car dealerships.

In 2016, Connecticut went for Democrat Hillary Clinton over the Republican Trump by about 13 percentage points..

