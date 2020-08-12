Bengaluru violence: Cong, JD(S) extend support to govt in maintaining peace

Opposition Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka on Wednesday extended complete support to the state government in establishing peace in violence-hit parts of the city and demanded immediate action against the culprits. Leaders of both the parties have said that there are reports raising apprehensions that this could have been a 'pre planned conspiracy'.

"I condemn both violent incidents that erupted in Kaval Byrsandra & also the social media post that instigated the mob. I humbly request both Hindus & Muslims of the area to stay calm, maintain peace & live in harmony," Leader of opposition Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Noting that he spoke to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner on the matter, the Congress leader assured full support to the Karnataka government in establishing peace. "Our experience tells us that only innocents suffer in the communal riots. I urge leaders from both the religions to discuss and resolve the issue amicably & restore peace in the area," he added.

Condemning the violence, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar said, no one should take law into their hands and we extend complete cooperation to the government in taking action as per law. "Causing destruction to public property cannot be accepted... I have also heard from the media about the provocative tweet. Whoever has done it, it is wrong, the entire incident is wrong," he said.

A meeting of Congress legislators from Bengaluru has been called, later in the day, Shivakumar said adding we will discuss and decide about our stand. "Our legislators had gone to the spot last night to control the situation, but things did not come under control.

I have learnt through the media that it looks like a planned conspiracy..." he alleged. At least three people were killed and scores of others wounded in connection with arson and violence in certain parts of the city last night over a social media post allegedly by a relative of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

Nearly 110 people allegedly involved in the violence and the accused who had posted the communal post have been arrested. JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda in a tweet condemning the violence, has requested the government to take 'merciless' action against those involved.

Gowda's son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too demanded action against those indulging in "goondaism" and taking law into their hands in the name of religion. "No religion or community is above law and any one who does not respect the law of the land should be punished.

Government by taking strict action should ensure that such incidents don't repeat," he tweeted. He also said that the incident looks like a 'pre planned conspiracy.' PTI KSU ROH ROH