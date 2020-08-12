Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden 'nailed this decision' in picking Harris to be his running mate: Obama

Former US president Barack Obama has joined top Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, to praise Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris' selection as the party's vice presidential candidate in the November election, saying Joe Biden has "nailed this decision".

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:09 IST
Biden 'nailed this decision' in picking Harris to be his running mate: Obama

Former US president Barack Obama has joined top Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, to praise Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris' selection as the party's vice presidential candidate in the November election, saying Joe Biden has "nailed this decision". Presumptive Democratic party presidential nominee Biden on Tuesday named 55-year-old Harris as his vice presidential running mate, making history by selecting the first black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket. Harris, whose father is from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the US Senator from California.

"Choosing a vice president is the first important decision a president makes. When you're in the Oval Office, weighing the toughest issues, and the choice you make will affect the lives and livelihoods of the entire country — you need someone with you who's got the judgment and the character to make the right call," Obama said in a statement. Obama, who served in the White House with Biden for two terms, said the former vice president "nailed this decision" and by choosing Harris he "underscored his own judgment and character" — attributes that are "requirements of the job" of president. Obama said that he has known Harris for a long time. "She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake," he said. Harris is the first Black woman and the first South Asian woman to be picked as a vice presidential candidate for a major party in the US. Prior to being a Senator, she served as California's attorney general and was the district attorney in San Francisco. She herself was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support.

"Her own life story is one that I and so many others can see ourselves in: a story that says that no matter where you come from, what you look like, how you worship, or who you love, there’s a place for you here. It’s a fundamentally American perspective, one that’s led us out of the hardest times before. And it’s a perspective we can all rally behind right now,” Obama said. Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she is thrilled to welcome Harris to a historic Democratic ticket. "She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to Biden," Clinton said.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Harris as the Democratic nominee for vice president "marks an historic and proud milestone" for the US. "As vice president, Senator Harris will continue her legacy of trailblazing leadership to move our nation forward," she said.

Indian-origin senatorial candidate from Maine, Sara Gideon said she is thrilled that Harris "will make history as our next vice president". "She's the leader we need to fight for families in Maine and across the country. Together, she and Joe Biden will move us into a better and stronger future. Now let's defeat Trump and flip the Senate," Gideon said.

Former national security advisor Susan Rice said she is confident that the Biden-Harris combination will prove to be a winning ticket. "I will do my utmost to help them win and govern," Rice, who was herself a contentender, tweeted. Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer said Harris is an outstanding choice to be the next vice president of the United States. "An accomplished leader in our party and devoted public servant for our nation, Senator Harris will be an excellent partner for Joe Biden as he gets to work restoring the soul and character of America, addressing the most pressing national challenges like COVID-19 and its economic impact, and cleaning up the mess that Donald Trump and his associates have made in Washington," he said. “She is ready to serve and ready to make history as the first woman, first Black American, and first South Asian American to ascend to the vice presidency of our country," Hoyer said.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Telecoms deal lifts Europe, FTSE shines despite record GDP slump

Telecommunications stocks boosted European bourses on Wednesday after a billion dollar takeover offer for Switzerlands Sunrise Communications, while Londons FTSE 100 gained on bets of more stimulus after a collapse in UKs quarterly economic...

Phillies pen needs to step up against streaking Orioles

A three-game winning streak has the upstart Baltimore Orioles riding high, while an extremely generous bullpen has the Philadelphia Phillies down in the dumps. The Orioles aim to continue their ascent at the Phillies expense on Wednesday wh...

Facing Royals, Reds hope Miley continues starters' success

The Cincinnati Reds are on pace to do something that has been done only twice in major league history, and do it fairly easily. The Reds starters have given up fewer runs than their relievers through the first 17 games.Its an obscure stat, ...

Xiaomi launches Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra flagship smartphones

Xiaomi today announced the launch of two flagships, Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra at an event held at the Xiaomi Science and Technology Park in Shangdi, Beijing. The Mi 10 Ultra comes with OLED TrueColor curved display with a 120Hz refres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020