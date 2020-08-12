Left Menu
Black women, Democrats celebrate Indian-origin Senator Harris' nomination as VP

Black women across the US have lauded Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's historic announcement of picking Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:25 IST
Black women, Democrats celebrate Indian-origin Senator Harris' nomination as VP
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Black women across the US have lauded Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's historic announcement of picking Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate. Harris, the 55-year-old US Senator from California whose father is from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is the first Black woman to run on a major political party's presidential ticket.

Harris' name has been discussed as a top contender for vice president since before she even declared her own candidacy to run for the democratic nomination in January last year. "I think what Joe Biden did today is he said 'you are enough. You've got enough qualifications, you've got enough experience to help me restore this country to greatness," said Minyon Moore, a Democratic operative who has been part of a public campaign to persuade Biden to pick a Black woman as his running mate.

Multiple black women told CNN that Harris' selection was not just about herself, but providing a base for something for all women of colour across the US to aspire to. "For every black woman, for every black child that has been hidden in America, or who has worked behind the same scenes. For every woman that is changing the bedpan, for every woman that is standing in a grocery store, Harris becomes the embodiment of that. She becomes the embodiment of Asian America, she becomes the embodiment of Indian Americans, she becomes the embodiment of a black woman," Moore told CNN.

"Black women and women of color have long been underrepresented in elected office and in November we have an opportunity to change that," Harris tweeted on Tuesday. Harris was born in Oakland and grew up in Berkeley. After her parents divorced, she spent her high school years living in French-speaking Canada - her mother was teaching at McGill University in Montreal.

In 2010, she became the first Black woman to be elected as California's Attorney General, overseeing the country's second largest Justice Department, only behind the US Department of Justice. "Black women are sick and tired of being considered the backbone of the Democratic Party. "We want to be recognized as leaders. We want all the things. We're due," Karen Finney, a Democratic strategist, recently told The 19th, a new nonprofit newsroom that focuses on the junctures of gender and politics.

Harris had been one of Biden's rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination until she dropped out of the race late last year. "Congratulations to Kamala Harris, who will make history as our next Vice President.She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history. Let's get to work and win," Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted.

Elizabeth Warren, who had been in the running to be Biden's running mate, tweeted that Harris would be a "great partner" to Biden "in making our government a powerful force for good in the fight for social, racial, and economic justice." Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms congratulated Harris and Biden on a "historic ticket." "Congratulations to Kamala Harris and Joe Biden on a fantasic and historic ticket. Now, let's go win!" she tweeted. "My warmest congratulations to Kamala Harris. I am confident Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket. I will do my utmost to help them win and govern," tweeted former national security advisor Susan Rice.

Prominent Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton also tweeted their approval of Harris as Biden's running mate. "Joe Biden's naming of Sen.Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for Vice President marks an historic and proud milestone for our country. As Vice President, Senator Harris will continue her legacy of trailblazing leadership to move our nation forward," Pelosi said in a statement.

Obama who has described Harris as a trailblazer said the Indian-orgin senator "is more than prepared for the job," adding that it is, "a good day for our country". "Joe Biden nailed this decision. By choosing senator Kamala Harris as America's next Vice President, he's underscored his own judgement and character. Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president. They are requirements of the job. And now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead," he said in a statement.

"This is a terrific choice! @KamalaHarris will be a great partner and she and @JoeBiden," said former US president Bill Clinton. "I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she'll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected," Hillary Clinton said in a tweet.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Harris was the "perfect choice" for Biden. "Principled. Brilliant. Compassionate. Empathetic. Honest. The perfect choice for @JoeBiden. That's @KamalaHarris. Let's go win this," Newson tweeted..

