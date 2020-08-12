Left Menu
What I said is based on information I have, says Raut after notice by Sushant's kin

After a notice was given to him by Sushant Singh Rajput's family member, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said he is making statements in the actor's death case based on information he has and added that he will look into the matter if he has missed something.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-08-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 15:12 IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

After a notice was given to him by Sushant Singh Rajput's family member, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said he is making statements in the actor's death case based on information he has and added that he will look into the matter if he has missed something. "If there has been any kind of miss on our part, we will think about it. But I will have to look into it. What I have said so far is based on the information I have, Sushant's family is speaking on the basis of information they have," Raut told reporters here.

He said that a conspiracy has been hatched to defame Maharashtra government. Earlier, Anish Jha, lawyer of BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh, a relative of the deceased actor on Wednesday said Raut has been given 48 hours to apologize for his recent statements in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

"His (Sushant's) case is being investigated but people do not want the truth to come out. If due to any political pressure or any other reason, he has delivered some controversial statement, he should apologise within 48 hours so we won't take any action further (against him). Everyone makes mistakes hence we have sent him a notice first," he said. Jha's remarks came after Raut alleged that the relation between the late actor and his father were strained and had also accused the Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) of acting like the spokesperson of the party.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, respondents in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to file a written note of all precedent judgments compiled before the court by August 13. A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy, while hearing Rhea's plea seeking to transfer the probe in the case registered against her in the matter from Patna to Mumbai, asked all parties to file a written note of all such precedent judgments by Thursday.

Former additional solicitor general Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, submitted that Bihar Chief Minister had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities. Earlier, the top court had directed the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Mumbai Police and the father of Sushant Singh Rajput to file their replies on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the matter. (ANI)

