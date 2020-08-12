Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mali police use tear gas, water cannon to disperse protesters

Thousands of people had gathered at Independence Square in Bamako on Tuesday after the opposition resumed protests as talks mediated by West African regional leaders to resolve the crisis stalled. Rokia Diarra, a resident of the neighbourhood, told Reuters that clashes started around 0600 GMT after the police arrived and fired several rounds of tear gas.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:38 IST
Mali police use tear gas, water cannon to disperse protesters

Police in Mali fired tear gas and water cannon at daybreak on Wednesday to disperse hundreds of protesters who had occupied and spent the night in a square in the capital Bamako, demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Thousands of people had gathered at Independence Square in Bamako on Tuesday after the opposition resumed protests as talks mediated by West African regional leaders to resolve the crisis stalled.

Rokia Diarra, a resident of the neighbourhood, told Reuters that clashes started around 0600 GMT after the police arrived and fired several rounds of tear gas. "There was panic. The demonstrators scrambled for safety. Some were trampled," Diarra said.

Photos on social media showed the square hazy with gas. A spokesman for the government was not available for comment. The protests led by an opposition coalition called M5-RFP have gained momentum in the West African country since June following a contested legislative election in March. Protesters also accuse the government of corruption and incompetence.

The demonstrations have sometimes led to violence. Human Rights Watch said in a report on Wednesday that Mali's security forces have used excessive force against protesters. HRW said at least 14 people were killed and over 300 wounded, including demonstrators, bystanders, and security force members during three days of unrest in July.

Mali has struggled to regain stability since a 2012 uprising by Tuaregs in the north was hijacked by al Qaeda-linked Islamist militants. Despite being dispersed by a France-led intervention, and the presence of thousands of peacekeepers, the Islamists, including those linked to Islamic State, have continued to carry out attacks and spread to neighbouring countries.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's Lopez Obrador says two former presidents should testify about graft

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said two former presidents should have to testify about corruption after a former head of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos Pemex accused former officials of involvement in bribes....

ITS Engineering College promote knowledge based and technology-driven start-ups by harnessing innovative minds and their innovation potential in todays world

Noida Uttar Pradesh India, Aug 12 ANINewsVoir To harness brilliant ideas of students and to promote self-hosted successful business projects, ITS Engineering College is spending a big amount on research as well as seed funding, entrepreneur...

Committed to make Punjab an industrial & agricultural powerhouse, says Chief Minister, Punjab

Chandigarh India, Aug 12 ANIPRNewswire Punjab is offering the best ecosystem which includes Single Window Clearance System, Cheapest Power, Skilled Talent and Infrastructure to welcome the industry in the state, which will result in generat...

Odisha relaxes shutdown norms for few hours on Independence Day

The Odisha government on Wednesday slightly modified its earlier order on weekend shutdown in four districts and relaxed norms to allow people to unfurl the National Flag on August 15. The fresh notification said that people can unfurl the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020