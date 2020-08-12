Left Menu
Kamat demands Goa CM accept Cong's recommendations and waive off 50 pc electricity consumption charges

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has urged Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to accept recommendations of the Congress Party and waive 50 per cent electricity consumption charges in the state, amid coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 12-08-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 23:12 IST
Goa Opposition leader Digambar Kamat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has urged Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to accept recommendations of the Congress Party and waive 50 per cent electricity consumption charges in the state, amid coronavirus pandemic. "Perfunctory action of announcing 50 per cent waiver in fixed charges of power tariff bills for two months will not give any relief to the people who are under financial burden in Covid pandemic. I demand Chief Minister must accept recommendations of the Congress Party and waive 50 per cent consumption charges, said Kamat in a media statement.

"I congratulate all the workers of the Congress Party who relentlessly agitated all across Goa and also ran a digital campaign "Speak Up for Goa" to raise the voice of Common man on high power tariff bills. I hope the government will not compel us to agitate again," he said. He added, It is the duty of the government to show maximum sensitivity towards people and give them maximum relief in the testing times of Covid pandemic and collapse of economy. (ANI)

