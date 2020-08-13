Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harris makes campaign-trail debut with Democrat Biden, criticizes Trump on coronavirus

"I have no doubt that I picked the right person to join me as the next vice president of the United States of America, and that is Senator Kamala Harris," Biden said in introducing Harris, who sat behind him on stage to watch Biden's speech. "She's ready to do this job on day one.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 03:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 03:10 IST
Harris makes campaign-trail debut with Democrat Biden, criticizes Trump on coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Democrat Kamala Harris made her campaign-trail debut as Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate on Wednesday, criticizing Republican Donald Trump for mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic and making an urgent argument for a Biden administration. The day after Biden tapped her to join his campaign, Harris and Biden shared memories of their family connections and their agenda for the White House.

Harris, a U.S. senator from California, quickly leaped to the attack on Trump, saying he had endangered Americans by not taking the pandemic seriously, plunging the United States into an economic crisis even as it wrestles with racial and social injustice. "America is crying out for leadership, yet we have a president who cares more about himself than the people who elected him, a president who is making every challenge we face even more difficult to solve," Harris said.

Biden, in introducing her, said he made "the right choice" of Harris to join his campaign. "I have no doubt that I picked the right person to join me as the next vice president of the United States of America, and that is Senator Kamala Harris," Biden said in introducing Harris, who sat behind him on stage to watch Biden's speech.

"She's ready to do this job on day one. We're both ready to get to work rebuilding this nation," he said. The joint appearance came just days before Biden will formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination at next week's party convention, which will take place largely as a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican convention, where Trump is set to be nominated to seek a second four-year term, follows a week later and kicks off a 10-week sprint to the Nov. 3 election. Harris, 55, was announced as Biden's choice on Tuesday after a selection process that drew extra scrutiny thanks to Biden's age. The 77-year-old former vice president would be the oldest president ever if he wins, raising speculation that he would not seek re-election in 2024.

Harris, the first Black woman and the first Asian American to appear on a major-party U.S. presidential ticket, is the daughter of immigrants, her mother from India and her father from Jamaica. Wednesday's event in Biden's East Coast hometown took place on the third anniversary of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where violent clashes erupted as white supremacists and neo-Nazis descended on the town.

Biden said Trump's comment after the clashes that there were "very fine people on both sides" - which drew widespread criticism - convinced him to run for president. In recent months, as unrest has convulsed many U.S. cities following the May police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis, Harris has become a prominent voice calling for change. She has marched alongside protesters and pushed legislation to reform policing practices.

A crowd of about 75 people gathered outside in a light rain before the event to get a glimpse of Biden and Harris, holding signs and snapping pictures. Most were supporters and some chanted Harris' name, although some were Biden opponents. In choosing Harris, Biden selected a former rival for the nomination whose most memorable campaign moment came during a televised debate when she criticized his past position on using busing to integrate schools.

But Harris was regarded as a relatively safe choice. She is a more dynamic campaigner than Biden and will be relied upon to help energize Black voters, who represent a crucial constituency for Biden in election battleground states.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Depleted Pelicans, Magic meet for procedural finale

The Orlando Magic and the New Orleans Pelicans meet in their final seeding game of the NBA restart Thursday night near Orlando with depleted lineups and nothing on the line. Both teams will have an eye toward the future.No matter what happe...

Trump hair rinsing complaints prompt U.S. to ease shower standards

The U.S. government proposed rule changes on Wednesday that would allow shower heads to boost water pressure, after President Donald Trump repeatedly complained that bathroom fixtures do not work to his liking.The Department of Energy plan ...

Walt Disney World actors to return to work after company offers COVID-19 tests

Actors who had objected to Walt Disney Cos proposed coronavirus safeguards at the Walt Disney World theme park have reached an agreement to return to work, according to a union statement on Wednesday. The Actors Equity Association said Disn...

Saudi Arabian King Salman arrives in NEOM for rest and relaxation -state news agency

Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz arrived in the NEOM economic zone on Wednesday for a period of rest and relaxation, according to state news agency SPA.The 84-year-old king had been released from hospital on July 30 after undergoing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020