Central govt focused on resolving Naga problem, ULFA issue: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the Central government is focused on resolving the Naga problem as well as United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) issue. "Central government is focused on resolving the Naga problem as well as, if possible, the ULFA issue. The Home Minister is working very sincerely to resolve the inter-state dispute on boundary amicably, taking every state into confidence," Sarma said while speaking to media persons.

He further said that the Home Minister is working to curb drug trafficking which might originate in the north-eastern region. "The Home Minister is actively working to curb drug trafficking which, in some cases, might originate in the north-eastern region. We have seen some positive results in the last year and hope to see some major breakthrough this year too," he added. (ANI)