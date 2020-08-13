Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump: Widespread mail-in voting hard without funding USPS

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:44 IST
Trump: Widespread mail-in voting hard without funding USPS
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump also falsely stated that Democrats were pushing for universal mail-in voting and made the unfounded claim that mail-in voting would lead to massive voter fraud in the November election.

Polls indicate Trump is in for a tough reelection fight against Democrat Joe Biden. The Republican president said on Fox Business Network that among the sticking points over a new virus relief package were Democrats' demand for billions of dollars to assist states in protecting the election and to help postal workers process mail-in ballots.

"They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said on "Mornings with Maria," adding, "If they don't get those two items, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting because they're not equipped to have it." Biden's campaign jumped on Trump's comments, likening the president's actions to sabotage. "The President of the United States is sabotaging a basic service that hundreds of millions of people rely upon, cutting a critical lifeline for rural economies and for delivery of medicines, because he wants to deprive Americans of their fundamental right to vote safely during the most catastrophic public health crisis in over 100 years," Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Negotiations over a new virus relief package have all but ended, with the White House and congressional leaders far apart on the size, scope and approach for shoring up households, reopening schools and launching a national strategy to contain the coronavirus. While there is some common ground over USD 100 billion for schools and new funds for virus testing, Democrats also want other emergency funds that Trump rejects, including to shore up the U.S. Postal Service and election security ahead of the November election.

"They want USD 3.5 billion for something that will turn out to be fraudulent. That's election money, basically," Trump said during Thursday's call-in interview. "They want USD 25 billion — billion — for the post office," he said, adding that, without it, the Postal Service won't be equipped to handle the influx of mail-in ballots.

Democrats have pushed for USD 10 billion for the Postal Service in talks with Republicans on a huge COVID-19 response bill. The figure is down from a USD 25 billion plan in a House-passed coronavirus measure. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., chair of the House subcommittee on government operations, said Trump is acknowledging that he wants to hold up funding for the U.S. Postal Service to hinder Americans from voting.

"The president admits his motive for holding USPS funding hostage is that he doesn't want Americans to vote by mail," Connolly said in a statement Thursday. "Why? It hurts his electoral chances. He's putting self-preservation ahead of public safety, for an election he deserves to lose."

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel spoke to Erdogan, Greek PM on eastern Mediterranean

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about their dispute over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, a German government spokesman said...

Hyderabad cops bust online gaming racket, arrest four people, including Chinese national

Four people including a Chinese national were arrested by Hyderabad Police from Delhi for allegedly cheating two people here by organising online gaming, a senior police official said on Thursday. Acting on the duos complaints that they wer...

Allegations extremely hurtful, was never in charge of team selections: Smith tells Tsolekile

Cricket South Africas director of cricket Graeme Smith on Thursday categorically denied recent allegations levelled against him by ex-wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile around team selections during his time as captain of the national team and te...

Pope cleans house in Poland after abuse, cover-up scandal

Pope Francis continued cleaning house in Poland on Thursday following revelations of clergy sexual abuse and cover-up, replacing the powerful archbishop of Gdansk on his 75th birthday. While all Catholic bishops must offer to retire when th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020