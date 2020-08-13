OPS asks partymen to end talk on CM nominee, work unitedly for victory in 2021 polls

Left Menu
Seeking to end a debate on the ruling AIADMK's chief ministerial candidate, party top leader O Panneerselvam on Thursday asserted that victory in the2021 assembly elections is the only goal and asked cadresto be united and act responsibly.

Updated: 13-08-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:49 IST
Seeking to end debate on the ruling AIADMK's chief ministerial candidate, party top leader O Panneerselvam on Thursday asserted that victory in the2021 assembly elections is the only goal and asked cadres to be united and act responsibly. After divergent views by two ministers on the issue emerged and party deputy coordinator K P Munsamy said the AIADMK top leadership would take a decision and announce it at an appropriate time, Panneerselvam reminded partymen of their responsibility.

"The AIADMK's only goal is to emerge victorious for the third time in a row in the assembly elections to be held in 2021. Victory is honorable Amma's (late chief minister Jayalalithaa's) dream. To realize it, it is my appeal that we should act responsibly with a sense of duty, dignity, and discipline," he tweeted. Panneerselvam, who holds the numero uno position of coordinator in the AIADMK, also recalled a popular song 'Nalai Namadhe' (Tomorrow is ours)from a 1975 blockbuster movie of the same name by AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran that underscored unity.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami is the AIADMK co-coordinator and the 'duty, dignity and discipline' is a popular slogan of the icon of Dravidian parties, late Chief Minister C N Annadurai. Earlier, asked when a meeting would be held to decide the chief ministerial candidate and if the matter was deliberated on Thursday, Munusamy said: "A decision will be announced at the appropriate time by the party top brass after due consultations at the highest level. I request the media to please wait till then." On whether there would be a meeting of district secretaries and ministers to deliberate on the matter, he said "we are not worried about it. This is not an issue at all. It is the media which is magnifying it." Leading to speculations of powerplay in the ruling party, the debate on "Chief Minister candidate" was triggered after Madurai-based leader and Minister Sellur K Raju days ago said the CM would be chosen by elected MLAs while his cabinet colleague K T Rajenthra Bhalaji favored projecting the incumbent.

Senior AIADMK leader and Minister D Jayakumar on Wednesday said the opinions of the two ministers cannot be construed as the official party line and that such decisions will be taken by appropriate bodies. He had also said airing of opinions in public will "weaken" the party workers' resolve to ensure the AIADMK rule continued after the polls but indicated such decisions will be 'smooth'.

On preparatory work for the assembly elections by the party, Munusamy said it had begun a long ago and was continuing, citing regular meetings and consultations in the party wings. Palaniswami was "leading the government now" efficiently and he was ably being assisted by Panneerselvam and all other Ministers, Munusamy said.

The factions led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam came together in August 2017 burying the hatchet. For the AIADMK, the 2021 battle would be the first assembly elections after the demise of its supremo Jayalaithaa, who had led the party to a second straight term five years ago.

She died in December 2016.

