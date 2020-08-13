Israel-UAE deal 'brave and badly-needed' -U.S. presidential candidate Biden

Israel-UAE deal 'brave and badly-needed' -U.S. presidential candidate BidenReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:26 IST
U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden hailed the deal between on Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday as an historic step toward a more stable Middle East, warning he would not support Israel's annexation of Jewish settlements if he wins the White House in November.
"The UAE's offer to publicly recognize the State of Israel is a welcome, brave, and badly-needed act of statesmanship," the former Vice President said in a statement. "Annexation would be a body blow to the cause of peace, which is why I oppose it now and would oppose it as president."
