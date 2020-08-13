Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel-UAE deal 'brave and badly-needed' -U.S. presidential candidate Biden

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:26 IST
Israel-UAE deal 'brave and badly-needed' -U.S. presidential candidate Biden
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden hailed the deal between on Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday as an historic step toward a more stable Middle East, warning he would not support Israel's annexation of Jewish settlements if he wins the White House in November.

"The UAE's offer to publicly recognize the State of Israel is a welcome, brave, and badly-needed act of statesmanship," the former Vice President said in a statement. "Annexation would be a body blow to the cause of peace, which is why I oppose it now and would oppose it as president."

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

X-Cube: Samsung's 3D IC solution now available for next-gen applications

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus making it harder for Colombia's indigenous Wayuu to survive -HRW

Coronavirus is making it more difficult for indigenous Wayuu people in Colombia to survive and putting children at risk of malnutrition, advocacy group Human Rights Watch HRW said on Thursday.Even before coronavirus, food insecurity and mal...

Israel hails UAE deal but Palestinians - and settlers - dismayed

Israel talked of history and Palestinians of being blindsided after Thursdays surprise announcement of a deal to normalise relations between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.In a nationwide televised address, Israeli Prime Mini...

Bar Council of India seeks laptops for all needy advocates, resumption of open courts

The Bar Council of India has requested the Union and state governments to provide basic Ipadslaptops to all needy advocates of the country for the purposes of e-filing and virtual hearings from their homes, offices. It has also requested pr...

In historic breakthrough, UAE and Israel establish diplomatic ties

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, the UAE on Thursday became the first Gulf country and the third in the Arab world to establish diplomatic relations with Israel as part of a deal to halt the controversial annexation of parts of the West ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020