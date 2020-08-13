MLA Ku Ka Selvam dismissed from primary membership of DMK

Left Menu
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday announced that it has dismissed MLA Ku Ka Selvam from the primary membership of the party for indulging in "anti-party" activities.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:58 IST
MLA Ku Ka Selvam at the BJP office on August 5. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday announced that it has dismissed MLA Ku Ka Selvam from the primary membership of the party for indulging in "anti-party" activities. This has come after the party had temporarily sacked Selvam for meeting BJP president JP Nadda along with BJP National general secretary Muralidhar Rao and state president L Murugan in Delhi on August 4.

DMK had asked him to justify his meeting with the party leaders. According to Selvam, he had been asking to be posted as Chennai District Secretary under DMK's leadership but it was denied. After this, Selvam has accused the party of being single family party now as Former Chief Minister of Tamil M Karunanidhi, who was also the father of MK Stalin (President of DMK).

Selvam further added that we can expect Udhayanidhi Stalin to be the next party leader as he is MK Stalin's son and M Karunanidhi's grandson. Meanwhile, the speculation is going on about Ku Ka Selvam joining BJP soon. (ANI)

