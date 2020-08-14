Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel hails UAE deal but Palestinians - and settlers - dismayed

Israel talked of "history" and Palestinians of being "blindsided" after Thursday's surprise announcement of a deal to normalize relations between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates. In a nationwide televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the deal would lead to "full and formal peace" with the Gulf Arab state and voiced hope that other countries in the region would follow the UAE's example.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-08-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 00:00 IST
Israel hails UAE deal but Palestinians - and settlers - dismayed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Israel talked of "history" and Palestinians of being "blindsided" after Thursday's surprise announcement of a deal to normalize relations between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.

In a nationwide televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the deal would lead to "full and formal peace" with the Gulf Arab state and voiced hope that other countries in the region would follow the UAE's example. Netanyahu said it also entailed acceding to a request from U.S. President Donald Trump to "temporarily wait" on implementing the Israeli leader's pledge to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

"It's an incomparably exciting moment, a historic moment for peace in the Middle East," Netanyahu said. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas seemed to be taken by surprise by the Israel-UAE deal and was holding meetings with key aides. He has refused all political dealings with the Trump administration for more than two years, accusing it of taking a consistently pro-Israel stance.

Asked if the Palestinian Authority or Palestine Liberation Organization were aware the deal was coming, Hanan Ashrawi, a veteran Palestinian negotiator, told Reuters: "No. The PLO, the PA, the Palestinian leadership did not know this was coming. We were blindsided. Their secret dealings are now completely out in the open. It is a complete sell-out." Much use was made of the word "normalization" - a term that has very different connotations on either side.

For Israel and the White House, it signified a welcome rapprochement with a key Gulf player in a region from which Israel has long been isolated, aside from two peace treaties with its immediate neighbors Egypt and Jordan. But for many Palestinians, the word has overwhelmingly negative connotations.

Ashrawi decried what she called the UAE's "secret dealings/normalization", and in Gaza, Fawzi Barhoum, a spokesman for the armed Islamist group Hamas, told Reuters: "Normalisation is a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause, and it serves only the Israeli occupation." The deal provides a diplomatic achievement for Netanyahu after weeks of domestic criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy, but also angered right-wing Israeli settlers who want to annex the West Bank.

Netanyahu said that while he had promised to apply Israeli sovereignty to areas, including Jewish settlements, in the territory, which Palestinians seek for a future state, he had made clear he first needed a green light from Washington. "He deceived us. He has deceived half a million residents of the area and hundreds of thousands of voters," said David Elhayani, head of the Yesha Council of settlers.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

X-Cube: Samsung's 3D IC solution now available for next-gen applications

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan say Israel-UAE deal should prod Israel to accept Palestinian state

Jordan said that the deal announced Thursday between Israel and the United Arab Emirates could push forward stalled peace negotiations if it succeeds in prodding Israel to accept a Palestinian state on land that Israel had occupied in the 1...

Daimler reaches deal to settle US diesel emissions claims

Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, says it has reached an agreement in principle to settle US claims over emissions from its diesel vehicles for over USD 2.2 billion. The Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker said late Thursday that ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and oil fall with eyes on U.S. stimulus

Stocks ticked down from 6-month highs on Thursday on concern over a stalled U.S. economic relief deal, while oil fell and the euro edged up against the U.S. dollar. Treasury yields hit multi-week highs after record supply at a 30-year bond ...

Tennis-Sister Act: Serena beats Venus to reach Lexington quarter-final

Serena Williams survived another scare to beat older sister Venus 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Thursday in the latest instalment of their reluctant on-court sibling rivalry to reach the quarter-finals of the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020