Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three killed in Ivory Coast protests against president's third term bid

The West African nation has seen a number of scattered protests since Ouattara announced last week he would run in the Oct. 31 election, with the opposition accusing him of violating term limits. Protesters in the southeastern town of Bonoua set fire to a police station after a young man died during a protest there on Thursday, police spokesman Bleu Charlemagne said in a statement on the state TV channel RTI.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 03:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 03:58 IST
Three killed in Ivory Coast protests against president's third term bid

At least three people died during protests in Ivory Coast on Thursday, police said, as small groups burned makeshift road blocks in protests against President Alassane Ouattara's decision to stand for a third term. The West African nation has seen a number of scattered protests since Ouattara announced last week he would run in the Oct. 31 election, with the opposition accusing him of violating term limits.

Protesters in the southeastern town of Bonoua set fire to a police station after a young man died during a protest there on Thursday, police spokesman Bleu Charlemagne said in a statement on the state TV channel RTI. He did not explain how the others died.

A video circulating on social media showed Bonoua's police commissioner covered in blood as a crowd rescued him from the burning police headquarters. Police arrested 58 people across the country, Charlemagne said.

The executive director of Ouattara's party, Adama Bictogo, defended Ouattara's decision to run again, saying: "For us the debate is closed." Ouattara's opponents have accused the police of using excess force to break up demonstrations this week.

Ivory Coast law limits presidential terms to two, but Ouattara says a new constitution adopted in 2016 acted as a reset button, allowing him to run again. The October election is seen as a test of stability for a country still recovering from a brief civil war in 2010 and 2011. One of Ouattara's main challengers, former President Henri Konan Bedie, said on Wednesday that two protesters had been killed and others severely wounded during demonstrations held that day in his electoral stronghold Daoukro and elsewhere.

In the commercial capital, Abidjan, police in riot gear cleared makeshift road blocks that small groups of protesters had built and set alight on Thursday, according to a Reuters witness. Several people were arrested, an opposition spokesman said.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Nigeria approves last evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in US amid COVID-19

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro cites difficulty of selling state firms in explaining privatization delays

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that selling off state companies was very complicated and the top ones require Congressional approval, explaining delays in his policy of privatizations. Privatization secretary Salim Matt...

Trump scores diplomatic deal with Middle East allies before election

President Donald Trump on Thursday managed to pull off a rare victory for U.S. diplomacy in the Middle East ahead of his Nov. 3 re-election bid by helping to broker a deal between American allies Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The Gul...

Booker fuels scorching Suns past Mavericks

Devin Booker scored 23 of his game-high 27 points in the first half, and the Phoenix Suns completed an unexpected undefeated run through the NBA bubble on Thursday with a 128-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks near Orlando. The Suns 34-3...

Governor of Venezuela's capital district, key Maduro ally, dies of COVID-19

Dario Vivas, the governor of Venezuelas Caracas capital district and strong ally of President Nicolas Maduro, died on Thursday of COVID-19 at 70 years old, officials said. Vivas, a senior member of the ruling socialist party, had said on Tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020