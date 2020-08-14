Left Menu
CM Shivraj to finalise 'Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh' roadmap by Sep 1

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday stated that he is going to finalise 'Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh' roadmap by September 1.

Updated: 14-08-2020 21:41 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday stated that he is going to finalise 'Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh' roadmap by September 1. "We cannot sit back on the pretext of slowed down economic activities. I hope the cabinet ministers will make suggestions till 25 August and we will finalise the 'post-corona public works' plan by September 1," Chouhan told the cabinet here.

"I am not that kind of chief minister who would cry about the fact that there is no money. If there is no money then, I will arrange the money. I am not the one who would give up so easily," he said. Chouhan further informed that the suggestions made by the cabinet would be then discussed by the Niti Ayog, adding that he would also send a draft to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well and after that, "a roadmap would be designed how to make Madhya Pradesh 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) for three years".

As per the Union Health Ministry's Friday update, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 9,718 active cases. (ANI)

