Trump's younger brother hospitalized in New York -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert has been hospitalized in New York and the president plans to visit him on Friday, the White House said without providing details.

"Yes, he's been hospitalized," White House spokesman Judd Deer said, confirming the expected hospital visit without elaborating on Robert's condition. ABC News described Robert Trump's condition as "very ill," citing unidentified sources. The nature of the illness was not known.

The president is due to hold a news conference at the White House at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) before he travels to his country club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend.