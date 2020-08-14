Trust vote win message for those trying to topple elected govts: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government's win in the trust vote is a message for the forces "trying to destabilise" elected governments in the country. The Congress government on Friday won the motion of confidence in the state assembly by voice vote.

"Winning the trust vote in the assembly is a message to the forces that are trying to destabilise elected governments in the country. Their every tactic failed in Rajasthan, "Gehlot tweeted. "It is people's unwavering trust in us and the unity of our Congress MLAs that has brought this victory," he added.

Lashing out at the BJP after winning the trust vote, the Rajasthan CM said the MLAs who stayed united have won while the opposition party has failed. "The way the BJP conspired, earlier in Karnataka then Madhya Pradesh and several other states prior to it, they stand exposed. This is the victory for the people of the state, policies, programmes and principles of the Congress Party," he told reporters after the trust vote. "It is the victory of our MLAs who were in hotels leaving everything, be it festivals like Eid, Raksha Bandhan or Janmashtami," he said. "The manner in which the debate was held today, it tells that the opposition had nothing to say. They had no arguments and they have been exposed," he added.

The chief minister appealed to opposition parties to focus on the coronavirus pandemic and said saving lives is a priority for the government.