Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump visits hospitalized younger brother in New York

"Hopefully he'll be all right, but he's having a hard time." ABC News said Robert Trump was "very ill," citing unidentified sources. Following the visit to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, in which he wore a mask, Trump was due to deliver remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he would spend the night at his country club.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 02:52 IST
Trump visits hospitalized younger brother in New York

U.S. President Donald Trump visited his younger brother Robert in a New York City hospital for about 45 minutes on Friday, before heading for his New Jersey country club where he planned to spend the night. Trump told a news conference prior to the visit that his brother was in the hospital but did not elaborate on the reason.

"I have a wonderful brother. We've had a great relationship for a long time, from day one," Trump said. "Hopefully he'll be all right, but he's having a hard time." ABC News said Robert Trump was "very ill," citing unidentified sources.

Following the visit to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, in which he wore a mask, Trump was due to deliver remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he would spend the night at his country club. ABC reported that Robert Trump was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai hospital in New York for more than a week in June.

That same month, Robert Trump won a temporary restraining order against his niece, Mary Trump, to stop her from publishing a tell-all book that offers an unflattering look of the U.S. president and his family. A state supreme court judge in Poughkeepsie, New York, later denied a request to stop publication and canceled the temporary restraining order.

Robert Trump had said the book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” would violate a confidentiality agreement tied to the estate of his father Fred Trump Sr, who died in 1999.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Cheptegei smashes 5,000 metres world record at Monaco Diamond League

Ugandas Joshua Cheptegei produced a brilliant display of solo running to break Kenenisa Bekeles 16-year-old 5,000 metres world record by almost two seconds as athletics returned with a bang at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday.Che...

VP Naidu releases book on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, urges youth to take inspiration from his life

Had Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose with his Azad Hind Fauj aka Indian National Army not attacked British India during the Second World War, India would not have achieved Independence in 1947. Thus, while comparing his contributions with other f...

U.S. Postal Service watchdog to probe service woes as worries rise about mail ballots

The U.S. Postal Services internal watchdog is investigating cost cutting that has slowed delivery and alarmed lawmakers ahead of a presidential election when up to half of U.S. voters could cast ballots by mail, a congressional aide said on...

Israel-UAE deal could open up U.S. weapons sales to Gulf kingdom, experts say

Normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates could pave the way for more U.S. weapons sales to the Gulf Arab country, according to experts. Israel and the UAE announced on Thursday that they will normalize dip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020