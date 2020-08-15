Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days

might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," Trump said in the order. The move adds to pressure for ByteDance to divest TikTok, and legally buttresses the Trump administration's crackdown on the Chinese-owned social media app.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 06:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 06:23 IST
Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the Chinese company ByteDance to divest its interest in video-sharing app TikTok's operations in the United States within 90 days. "There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance ... might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," Trump said in the order.

The move adds to pressure for ByteDance to divest TikTok, and legally buttresses the Trump administration's crackdown on the Chinese-owned social media app. ​ ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request to comment. TikTok has come under fire from U.S. lawmakers over national security concerns surrounding data collection. Last week, Trump issued an executive order that would ban U.S. transactions with ByteDance and with Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat in 45 days, escalating a confrontation with Beijing over the future of the global tech industry.

Trump has said he would support an effort by Microsoft Corp to buy TikTok's American operations if the U.S. government got a "substantial portion" of the proceeds, but has also said there are other interested potential buyers. Trump nevertheless said he will ban the popular app on Sept. 15, though some Republicans have raised concerns about potential political fallout. The Trump administration has stepped up its efforts to purge what it deems "untrusted" Chinese apps from U.S. digital networks.

Asked on Friday if he was concerns that the sweeping bans on transactions with WeChat could prevent Apple Inc from selling iPhones in China, Trump did not express worry. "I do what's good in terms of the security of our country," he told reporters.

A group of major U.S. companies including Apple this week raised concerns about the potential negative implications on U.S. firms from the TikTok and WeChat orders.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi unfurls national flag on 74th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the national flag and is set to deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day. On his arrival at 718 am in front of the Lahore Ga...

We will achieve victory over coronavirus with resolve of people of country: PM Narendra Modi.

We will achieve victory over coronavirus with resolve of people of country PM Narendra Modi....

Canucks top Blues in OT for 2-0 series lead

Bo Horvats second goal of the game was the overtime winner as the Vancouver Canucks regrouped from blowing a third-period lead to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Friday in Edmonton and take a 2-0 lead in their opening-round Western Conferen...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins Independence Day address by paying tributes to freedom fighters and security forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins Independence Day address by paying tributes to freedom fighters and security forces....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020