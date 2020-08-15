Left Menu
Over Rs 100 lakh crore to be spent under National Infrastructure Pipeline Project, 7,000 projects identified: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there is a need to give a new direction to the overall infrastructure development to move India towards modernity at a fast pace and National Infrastructure Pipeline Project will help achieve the goal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 09:13 IST
Over Rs 100 lakh crore to be spent under National Infrastructure Pipeline Project, 7,000 projects identified: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Independence Day from the Red Fort, New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there is a need to give a new direction to the overall infrastructure development to move India towards modernity at a fast pace and National Infrastructure Pipeline Project will help achieve the goal. Addressing the nation on the 74th Independence Day from Red Fort, the Prime Minister said that India will spend more than Rs 100 lakh crore on the National Infrastructure Pipeline Project.

"There is a need to give a new direction to the overall infrastructural development of the country to move India towards modernity at a fast pace. This need will be met through the National Infrastructure Pipeline Project," he said. He said 7,000 projects have been identified under National Infrastructure Pipeline Project.

He said the time has come to eliminate silos in infrastructure development and a big plan has been prepared for multi-modal connectivity infrastructure. "Now the era of eliminating silos in infrastructure has come. For this, a very big plan has been prepared to connect the entire country with multi-modal connectivity infrastructure," he said.

He also recalled the contributions of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee towards expanding the road network through Golden Quadrilateral. (ANI)

