Modi's speech inspirational, reflects resolve to build inclusive and self-reliant India: BJP leaders

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech as “inspiring”, BJP leaders on Saturday said it reflected his resolve to build an all-inclusive and stronger self-reliant India. In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister said the call for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has captured the imagination of the people and become a "mantra" for everyone.

"A very spirited and inspiring speech by PM Narendra Modi ji on the 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort. PM Modi ji's speech reflects his vision, mission and resolve to build an all-inclusive and stronger Aatmanirbhar Bharat," said BJP president J P Nadda, who posted a series of tweets. Echoing similar sentiments, former BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the speech exemplary and said ”it clearly reflects his unwavering commitment and resolve towards a strong and self-reliant India”. "Today, on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address reinforces the resolve of a self-reliant India. There may be challenges in this resolution, but there is the ability to solve all the problems within this country," senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet in Hindi. Welcoming the roadmap set by the prime minister for a self-reliant India, Singh said Modi has made it clear that the country has the skills and capability to give new direction and momentum to the global economy. Discussing Modi's announcement for the expansion of the NCC in border districts, Singh said the Defence Ministry is fully prepared for this and will provide special training to one lakh new cadets at the earliest.