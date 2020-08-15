Left Menu
Chief Ministers across India celebrate 74th Independence Day

The chief ministers of various states across India celebrated 74th Independence Day on Saturday by hoisting the national flag.

ANI | Puducherry/Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:58 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hoists the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The chief ministers of various states across India celebrated 74th Independence Day on Saturday by hoisting the national flag. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hoisted the tricolor at a ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Upplam in the Union Territory today.

Narayanasamy inspected a guard of honor presented by the Puducherry Armed Police and took salute of march past by various wings of fire service, police, and home guard personnel. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also hoisted the Indian flag at a state-level function and paid tribute to the freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives during the freedom movement and COVID-19 warriors.

Addressing the people of state Patnaik said, "India is fighting a battle against COVID-19, I pay tribute to the COVID warriors of the state who are playing a crucial role in this fight, due to their dedication the COVID-19 recovery rate is high in Odisha, while the death rate is lowest in the country." "Every life is precious for us and no individual will be deprived of COVID-19 treatment due to monetary constraints," announced Patnaik.

"The state government has taken several steps to continue with activities during the lockdown period, we have taken steps to continue agriculture activities, infrastructure development and to provide livelihood support. Help was also provided to the poor and laborers. Odisha has also received investment proposals worth Rs 12,000 crores during this period," he added.

