Left Menu
Development News Edition

"I have people's support," says Palaniswami amid CM candidate debate in AIADMK

The Chief Minister said action has been taken to set up a foundation under his leadership to administer 'Veda Nilayam', residence of the late leader at Poes Garden here, which would be refurbished into a memorial to honour her memory. The ruling AIADMK had announced in 2017 that the posh property would be converted into a memorial.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 16:54 IST
"I have people's support," says Palaniswami amid CM candidate debate in AIADMK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday asserted that he has the love and support of the people and vowed to continue to work for them with their well being as his only goal. After unfurling the tricolour at Fort St George here on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day celebrations, Palaniswami listed out his government's initiatives on several fronts, including a slew of measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is certain that this government will always be with the people. This is a government for the people.

I, who have won your love and support, will continue to work for you all along, with the well being of the people of Tamil Nadu as the only goal. On this auspicious day, I reiterate this," he said.

It was a proud moment for him to unfurl the tricolour for the fourth time in a row, he added. Palaniswami's remarks made amid a debate in the AIADMK on the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly elections assume significance and is seen as a veiled hint.

Days ago, Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju had said the Chief Minister would be chosen by elected MLAs, while Dairy Minister K T Rajenthra Balaji favoured projecting the incumbent as the Chief Ministerial candidate. Posters, meanwhile, pitching Panneerselvam's candidature for the Chief Minister's post, appeared in Theni district today, creating a flutter in the party.

Palaniswami in his Independence Day address said a memorial would soon be inaugurated at the Marina beach here, where late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was interred in 2016. "Work to set up a memorial near the Marina beach is going on in full swing. I am happy to announce that it will be inaugurated soon", he said.

The memorial, resembling a phoenix bird, is being set up at a cost of Rs 50.8 crore behind the memorial of AIADMK founder and the late chief minister M G Ramachandran on the shores of the Marina. The Chief Minister said action has been taken to set up a foundation under his leadership to administer 'Veda Nilayam', residence of the late leader at Poes Garden here, which would be refurbished into a memorial to honour her memory.

The ruling AIADMK had announced in 2017 that the posh property would be converted into a memorial. Last month, the movable and immovable properties which include four kgs of gold, 601 kgs of silver, over 8,300 books and others to be managed by the foundation.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit had promulgated the ordinance in May to facilitate temporary possession of Jayalalithaa's residence to convert it into a memorial. The state government had on July 25 deposited Rs 67.9 crore in the city civil court for acquiring Veda Nilayam.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algaeResearchers at University of California, San Diego hope to make future beach visits both environmentally a...

South African men's team to attend 4-day long culture camp from Aug 18

Cricket South Africa CSA on Saturday announced that mens high-performance squad of 32-member will assemble for a culture camp in Skukuza here from August 18-22. Topics that will be workshopped by the players and team management include the ...

Anothe accused of Kanpur ambush arrested

Another accused of the Kanpur ambush during which eight policemen were killed by henchmen of slain gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested here in Chaubepur on Saturday, police saidRajendra Kumar Mishra, a resident of Bikru village in Chaubepur, ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney to stream a new 'Star Wars' holiday special with Legos; Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Miel Gibson Chilean honey vendor in sticky situation with Braveheart starA pun on the Spanish word for honey and the name of one of the worlds most famous actors has landed a small...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020