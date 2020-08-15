'Do something:' Harris' rapid rise driven by call to action

Hours before Kamala Harris took the stage for the first time as Joe Biden's vice presidential pick, she received a text message from a childhood classmate with photos from their school days. In one of the pictures, a racially diverse group of first-graders are gathered in a classroom. Some had taken the bus from their homes across town to join white students from the affluent hillside neighborhoods in Berkeley, California. A pensive Harris sits on the floor, dutifully looking ahead toward a teacher out of the frame. The 6-year-old is in the center of an experiment in racial integration.

“That's how it started. There's no question!” Harris, 55, texted back to Aaron Peskin, the former classmate who is now a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Fifty-one years after she was part of the second class to integrate Berkeley's public schools, Harris is now the first Black woman and first Asian American woman named to a major party presidential ticket.

From her earliest years, Harris' path toward the second-highest office in the United States has tracked the nation's struggle for racial equality. The start-and-stop progress and sometimes messy debate have shaped her life, from an upbringing by immigrant parents, a childhood among the civil rights activists, a career at the helm of a flawed criminal justice system and her rapid ascent to the top of Democratic politics. Those experiences forged a politician who is unafraid to buck the political powers that be, but also charts a cautious course through policy debates. As a senator and candidate, she's emerged as a leader who knows the power of tough questioning and a viral moment, and also the weight of her role as a voice for women of colour.

“She's the right thing at the right time in this country,” said Peskin. “She understands how complicated life is, and what the promises of America are.” Harris's political rise, while fast, has not been without criticism and setbacks. She's been criticized for shifting policy positions. She faced questions familiar to women in politics, particularly women of colour, about her ambition. Republican President Donald Trump labelled her “nasty” for her piercing interrogation of his nominees, including now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Some progressive Democrats, meanwhile, view her work as a prosecutor skeptically, questioning her use of policies they say are discriminatory.

Her own presidential bid, announced before 20,000 people in her hometown of Oakland, California, flamed out before primary season voting began. She struggled to raise money and articulate a clear vision. Now she's back in an election she calls the most consequential of her lifetime.

“My mother Shyamala raised my sister Maya and me to believe that it was up to us and every generation of Americans to keep on marching,” Harris said Wednesday in her first speech after Biden announced his selection. "She'd tell us: Don't sit around and complain about things. Do something.".