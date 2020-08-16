Left Menu
Development News Edition

Days after deal with UAE, anti-Netanyahu protests resume

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, resuming their calls for the embattled leader to step down despite his historic agreement to establish diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-08-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 00:31 IST
Days after deal with UAE, anti-Netanyahu protests resume
Israelis have been gathering outside Netanyahu's residence several times a week throughout the summer, protesting his handling of the coronavirus crisis and saying he should not remain in office while on trial for corruption charges. Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, resuming their calls for the embattled leader to step down despite his historic agreement to establish diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates. Israelis have been gathering outside Netanyahu's residence several times a week throughout the summer, protesting his handling of the coronavirus crisis and saying he should not remain in office while on trial for corruption charges.

While Netanyahu has tried to play down the protests, the gatherings appear to be getting stronger. Even Netanyahu's blockbuster announcement Thursday announcing plans to establish ties with the UAE, making it just the third Arab country currently to have formal diplomatic relations with Israel, appeared to have no effect on the protesters' momentum. Thousands of people thronged central Jerusalem late Saturday, blaring horns, hoisting Israeli flags and chanting slogans against Netanyahu. A smaller protest took place near Netanyahu's private beach home in the upscale coastal town of Caesaria, while other gatherings took place on bridges and intersections across the country.

There was a heavy police presence at the demonstrations but no reports of serious violence. In the central town of Hadera, police said they arrested a 20-year-old man who threw firecrackers at demonstrators. The rallies against Netanyahu are the largest Israel has seen since 2011 protests over the country's high cost of living. Even so, they do not appear to pose an immediate threat to Netanyahu.

After moving quickly to contain the virus last spring, many believe Israel reopened its economy too quickly, leading to a surge in cases. The country is now coping with a spike in cases, while unemployment has surged to over 20 per cent. Many of the demonstrators, including many young unemployed Israelis, accuse Netanyahu of mishandling the coronavirus crisis and the economic damage it has caused.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Kim Si-woo sinks hole in one to take sole lead in North Carolina

South Koreas Kim Si-woo claimed sole ownership of the lead at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, with a hole in one on three highlighting a superb eight-under-par, third-round performance. Kim 62 said he di...

France asks Afghans not to free Taliban convicted of killing French citizens

France has asked the Afghan government not to include Taliban fighters convicted of killing French citizens in a prisoner release deal, the foreign ministry said on Saturday. The Afghan government has agreed to release 400 hard-core prisone...

Jharkhand reports 480 new COVID cases, 4 deaths on Saturday

With 480 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 22,672, the State Health Department said. In a COVID-19 bulletin, the state government informed that four persons succumbed to the ...

Twins edge Royals in first game of twinbill, 4-2

Nelson Cruz homered and doubled and Jorge Polanco and Luis Arraez each had two hits to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals in the seven-inning first game of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in Minneapol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020