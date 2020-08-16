Why is Congress being blamed for Bengaluru violence?: G Parameshwara

Congress leader G Parameshwara, a member of the fact-finding committee to investigate the DJ Halli and KG Halli violence, said it was wrong of BJP ministers to link the Congress to the incident. He also challenged the BJP ministers to speak on the matter after investigations were carried out by the government.

Speaking at the press conference held at KPCC office, Parameshwara said the Congress regretted the incident that occurred at Pulikeshi Nagar. The violence was sparked after a man identified as Ravi posted derogatory stuff on social media, according to the initial overview of the incident. Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy's house was set on fire and KG Halli police station was damaged in the incident. "The Congress supports Akhanda Srinivas and will fight for justice. Party president D K Shivakumar has visited the areas and reviewed the situation. A fact-finding committee, led by K J George, Ramalinga Reddy, and me, has been constituted to investigate the matter. We have spoken to the local leaders during our preliminary meetings. We will soon submit a report regarding the incident. The Government too must be responsible and conduct the investigation," he said.

Parameshwara alleged that instead of conducting investigation and bringing out the truth, the BJP ministers are misleading the people with unnecessary statements. The BJP ministers have no proof of their allegations. Those who are behind this incident must be strictly punished, he said, adding that a person who is in jail regarding the incident has lost his father today. He was allowed to visit his family after much insistence, Parameshwara added.

Expressing regret over the police station that was burned during the violence, Parameshwara demanded the government to immediately come out with the truth regarding the incident. He highlighted the failure of the government and questioned why the Intelligence Department was clueless about a violent incident as big as this. He also questioned the arrest of the Maulvi from KJ George's constituency and asked why the innocents were being arrested. (ANI)