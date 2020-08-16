Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu pays homage to former PM Vajpayee on his second death anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 08:24 IST
VP Naidu pays homage to former PM Vajpayee on his second death anniversary
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday. M Venkaiah Naidu posted the tribute on Twitter in Hindi which roughly translates to, "I pay homage to the great speaker of our generation, 'Ajatashatru', bearer of liberal democratic values, nationalist poet, skilled administrator, and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary."

Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004. It was during his tenure that India had carried out Pokhran tests on May 11 and May 13 in 1998.

Apart from politics, Vajpayee was a prominent writer and penned a number of poems. After 2004, the BJP stalwart retired from active politics owing to his health issues. The veteran BJP leader passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi after a prolonged illness.

December 25 is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' in Vajpayee's honour. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi greets people on Parsi New Year, Navroz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Parsi New Year, Navroz. In a tweet, the Prime Minister prayed that the coming year is filled with happiness and prosperity.Navroz Mubarak Greetings on Parsi New Year. India cherishes ...

Reports: Washington QB Smith cleared to practice

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared for football activities and is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday, multiple outlets reported late Saturday. Smith, 36, has not parti...

Surging Rangers get past host Rockies

Derek Dietrich homered, Shin-Soo Choo had three hits, and the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 in Denver on Saturday night. Elvis Andrus and Jose Trevino had two hits apiece and Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh innin...

Jerry Kelly hangs onto Senior Players lead at Firestone

Jerry Kelly bogeyed two of the last four holes for another even-par 70 on Firestones challenging South Course, leaving him with a one-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Its another tough day. Its another tough golf ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020