Want all 'Samajwadi' leaders to unite again, ready to sacrifice everything: Shivpal Yadav

ANI | Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-08-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 09:52 IST
Shivpal Yadav speaking to reporters in Etawah on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In an indicative call for a truce in the "Samajwadi" ranks, Shivpal Yadav, President of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), has expressed that all "Samajwadi" leaders should unite again and he is ready to sacrifice everything for it. Yadav, who formed his own party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) after breaking away from the Samajwadi Party (SP) said that he will fight the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022 based on the decision of people, in case if this reunion, apparently with Akhilesh Yadav-led party, does not take place.

"I want all Samajwadi leaders to unite again, for this, I have already said that I am willing to sacrifice everything. If this does not happen, we will fight the 2022 elections based on the decision of people," he told reporters here when asked about preparations for Assembly polls. Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Yadav parted his ways with Akhilesh Yadav-led SP and floated a new political outfit. Shivpal Yadav contested from Firozabad Parliamentary constituency but lost the election against BJP's Dr Chandra Sen Jadon.

After hoisting the national flag in Etawah on the occasion of Independence Day, the PSP chief said that people of the state are being exploited and his party will fight against it. "Today we take a pledge to save the people from the state government as they are from being exploited. We have to fight a battle against state and central governments," he said.

In November last year, Yadav announced he is ready to join hands with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav for the next Uttar Pradesh elections, scheduled to be held in 2022. He had also clarified that he is not willing to become the Chief Minister instead wants his nephew to hold the post again.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP registered a landslide victory by winning over 300 seats and confining the SP to just 47 seats in the 403 member State Assembly. (ANI)

