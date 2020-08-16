New team of Delhi BJP office bearers to be announced soon

Left Menu
Delhi BJP's new team of office bearers is likely to be announced in the coming week, with workers from groups and castes less penetrated by the party expected to get important posts in the organisation, party leaders said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 15:04 IST
Delhi BJP's new team of office bearers is likely to be announced in the coming week, with workers from groups and castes less penetrated by the party expected to get important posts in the organisation, party leaders said. A senior party leader said consultations over new appointments were in final stages and the announcement may possibly be made in the coming week.

"The names of leaders for different posts are almost final.Senior Delhi BJP leaders held discussions with RSS leadership over the organisational matters in a meeting earlier this week and another meeting is due in next 1-2 days," he said. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said names of new office bearers will be announced "soon", without giving any specific time for it.

"As per our party constitution proprtionate repesentation is given to various sections including women and leaders from various social and caste groups," he said. The national BJP has appointed its general secretary Arun Singh and Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatkar as observers for the organisational restructuring of Delhi unit.

"Both Singh and Rahatkar held several rounds of meetings discussing potential leaders for various posts. Now, consultations with RSS are also underway after which the names of new members of Delhi BJP team may be announced next week," said another party leader. National vice president and incharge of Delhi unit Shyam Jaju said that representation of marginalised and less known castes and groups in the organisation will be significant.

"There are many economically weaker groups and less known castes that have not received proper political representation. Such groups and castes will be given important posts at various levels of Delhi BJP," he said.  The thought behind promoting such groups and castes is to expand the party reach to them by enabling their political empowerment, Jaju said. The organisational restructuring of Delhi BJP will also involve changes at ward and district levels.

The party has also almost finalised the names of new ward and district unit presidents after several rounds of meetings. "The names for the posts of  district unit presidents  are final barring 2-3 cases," party leaders said.

There are 14 district and 272 ward units of the BJP in Delhi..

