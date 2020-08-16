Left Menu
PM's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat just a slogan: Cong leader

Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Sunday said that Prime Minister's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat is merely a slogan and nothing will happen.

Updated: 16-08-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 19:58 IST
Congress leader Tariq Anwar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Sunday said that Prime Minister's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat is merely a slogan and nothing will happen. Speaking to ANI, Anwar said, "Every year the Prime Minister delivers a speech from Lal Quila and every time nothing changes except glossary. After one year, the country stands as it is without any changes. Now when he is talking about Atmanirbhar Bharat, why did he not speak about this in the last six years? It has been six years when he was elected as Prime Minister. If he tried to implement this from the first year, some results would have been witnessed but it is just a slogan and nothing will happen."

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Atmanirbhar Bharat has become a mantra for 130 crore Indians and expressed confidence that the country will realise the dream. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 74th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said the dream of self-reliance is turning into a pledge.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Congress president Sonia Gandhi's remark that government is working contrary to democratic system and constitutional values, Anwar said that people are feeling that their freedom is being snatched. "Yes it is correct. These things are coming openly and people are realising that freedom given by our constitution is being snatched slowly," he told ANI.

On India's 74th Independence Day, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government saying that government is standing contrary to the democratic system, constitutional values and established traditions. "We have tested our democratic values from time to time in the last 74 years of independence. It has continuously matured. Today it seems that the government stands contrary to democratic, constitutional values and established traditions. It is the test of time for Indian democracy too," she said. (ANI)

