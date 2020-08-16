Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa govt ignored the 'voice' of Melauli villagers: AAP Goa unit

Aam Aadmi Party delegation led by party convenor Elvis Gomes that had visited Melauli in Sattari here at the end of last month, where the Goa government plans to build an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus, on Sunday said that the state government had completely ignored the voice of the people and left many questions unanswered.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 16-08-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 22:05 IST
Goa govt ignored the 'voice' of Melauli villagers: AAP Goa unit
Aam Aadmi Party convenor Elvis Gomes visited Melauli in Sattari at the end of last month, in Goa. . Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party delegation led by party convenor Elvis Gomes that had visited Melauli in Sattari here at the end of last month, where the Goa government plans to build an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus, on Sunday said that the state government had completely ignored the voice of the people and left many questions unanswered. "As the country was celebrating freedom from British rule, villagers of Melauli and surrounding villagers were losing their freedom under a new 'dictatorial rule' that was ignoring their voice and threatening their peaceful living," Gomes said.

Gomes said that while the party was not opposed to IIT campus, its stand was that the voice of the people had to be heard in the true spirit of 'swaraj' and keeping in mind the constitutional mandate as spelt out in the 73rd amendment which empowers Gram Sabhas to have a say in the village affairs. He said that the delegation had 'prima face' observed that the whole area earmarked for the IIT project had a hilly terrain which was located at the foothills of the western ghats and was contiguous with the Bondla wildlife sanctuary.

He also said that the first question that should have been answered by the government was why the village panchayat had been kept in the dark about a project of such magnitude, while the IIT and state government officials were drawing reports as early as August 2019. "Everything has been done behind the back of the villagers many of whom are Scheduled Tribes. Prof BK Mishra's report is factually incorrect. In his enthusiasm to get the land, he has suppressed important information in his report. The state government has gone with a report of its own departments which have merely gone by survey records to state that the land is revenue land belonging to the government. The reports should have been available for the perusal of the Gram Sabha. The government has also not answered the claims of the villagers about their own rights which should be determined first. Merely because the survey records did not record the rights of the villagers in form I and XIV don't mean they have no rights," said Gomes.

He further said that anyone can notice that the topography of the place is hilly and is rich in forest with a few isolated flat patches. "An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is a must. It will show that forest clearance will show that thousands of trees will face the axe. Wildlife and the rich biodiversity of the area will be affected" said Gomes stating that people would have been spared of all troubles if the speaker had acted against the congress defectors who had betrayed the people. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

French new coronavirus cases above 3,000 for second day

Frances health ministry on Sunday reported 3,015 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, the second day in a row in which new cases have surpassed the 3,000 mark.However, the daily count was below the 3,310 cases reported on Satu...

Motorcycling-Rossi urges riders to control aggression after 'terrifying' crash

Yamahas Valentino Rossi has urged riders who make their way up to the premier class to exercise caution when fighting for track positions to avoid a repeat of the horror collision that halted the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The red flag ...

Protesters rally in Brussels against mandatory mask use

Brussels Belgium, August 16 ANISputnik People angry at the Brussels authorities for mandating the use of face coverings in all public places to fight the COVID-19 pandemic gathered in the Belgian capital on Sunday to protest the new rules. ...

Man hit by vehicle in Delhi dies in hospital

A person who was hit by a vehicle on the road on Friday succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday, police said. Delhi Police in a statement said, On August 14 at around 940 PM a MLC was received at police station Hauz Khas regardi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020