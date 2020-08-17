Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi a failed politician, his recent statements are frustrated utterances: Sambit Patra

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:00 IST
BJP leader Sambit Patra talking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rahul Gandhi is a failed politician and his allegations about BJP's link with Facebook and Whatsapp are "frustrated utterances", said BJP leader Sambit Patra on Monday. Facebook and WhatsApp are in the midst of a controversy with the Congress alleging their connivance with the ruling BJP in not following rules of removing hate content from their platform for commercial advantages.

"The allegations are not only unfounded, but this is a typical characteristic feature of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. He is a failed leader and these are frustrated utterances of his. According to Rahul, only Gandhi-Vadra family is the most pious and sacrosanct family, rest all institutions are no institutions at all, they're all brought and sold and do not exist," Patra said. "It is the same Congress which said that EVMs were hacked, it also pointed fingers at the Election Commission and the same Congress which went for impeachment because the Supreme Court did not deliver a judgment in accordance with its whims and fantasies," he added.

Patra further said that for the Congress party and Rahul, "India, Indian institutions and democracy mean nothing. It is just family, family and family." On the basis of a report published in an American newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Facebook and WhatsApp are controlled by BJP and RSS in India. Describing the matter as shocking, the Congress has demanded the formation of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to investigate it.

