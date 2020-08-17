Belarus leader Lukashenko says there will be no new election - Belta

Belarus leader Lukashenko says there will be no new election - BeltaReuters | Minsk | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:44 IST
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday there would be no new presidential election despite calls from the opposition and nationwide anti-government protests, the Belta news agency reported.
"You should never expect me to do something under pressure," he was quoted as saying. "They (new elections) won't happen."
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Belarusian
- Belta
- COVID-19