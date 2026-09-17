Somber Exchange at the Border

Russia and Ukraine exchanged the bodies of their war dead along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Russia returned 252 corpses to Ukraine, while receiving 23 from Ukraine. The swap highlights the ongoing human toll of conflict as reported by Belarusian state news agency BELTA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:40 IST
Somber Exchange at the Border
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In a somber development amid ongoing tensions, Russia and Ukraine engaged in a poignant exchange of war dead along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Moscow handed over 252 bodies to Ukrainian officials, a gesture met by Ukraine's return of 23 corpses.

This exchange was conducted at the border between the two countries, a scene that underscored the profound human cost of the conflict. The information was reported by the Belarusian state news agency, BELTA.

This event serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles and the heavy price paid by both nations in the midst of international strife.

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