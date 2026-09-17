In a somber development amid ongoing tensions, Russia and Ukraine engaged in a poignant exchange of war dead along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Moscow handed over 252 bodies to Ukrainian officials, a gesture met by Ukraine's return of 23 corpses.

This exchange was conducted at the border between the two countries, a scene that underscored the profound human cost of the conflict. The information was reported by the Belarusian state news agency, BELTA.

This event serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles and the heavy price paid by both nations in the midst of international strife.