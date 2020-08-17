Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus leader says there will be no new election 'until you kill me' - Tut.by media

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:34 IST
Belarus leader says there will be no new election 'until you kill me' - Tut.by media

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told workers on Monday that there would be no new presidential election after a disputed Aug. 9 vote "until you kill me", Belarusian media reported.

"We held elections already. Until you kill me, there will be no other elections," he was quoted by the Tut.by media outlet as telling workers at a tractor plant.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

England-Pakistan heading for draw after more wet weather

The second test between England and Pakistan was heading for a draw on Monday after a wet outfield prevented play from starting on time on the fifth and final day. The umpires inspected the pitch and outfield at the Rose Bowl at the schedul...

Ex-AP CM alleges phone tapping; urges PM to order inquiry

Alleging that the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh was resorting to illegal tapping of phones to further its political gains, Telugu Desam party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting ...

Former Bihar minister Shyam Rajak joins RJD

Former JDU leader Shyam Rajak, who has been sacked from the Bihar cabinet, returned to his old party RJD headed by Lalu Prasad on Monday. Rajak joined Rashtriya Janata Dal here in the presence of top party leaders, including Tejashwi Prasad...

Hyderabad NGO conducts final rites of COVID-19 patients if family refuses

Youth welfare Telangana, an NGO in Hyderabad has taken up the task of performing final rites of COVID-19 dead bodies after family members refuse to accept them. Syed Jalaluddin Zafar, founder and president of Youth Welfare Telangana, told A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020