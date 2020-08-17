Belarus leader says there will be no new election 'until you kill me' - Tut.by media

Belarus leader says there will be no new election 'until you kill me' - Tut.by mediaReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:34 IST
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told workers on Monday that there would be no new presidential election after a disputed Aug. 9 vote "until you kill me", Belarusian media reported.
"We held elections already. Until you kill me, there will be no other elections," he was quoted by the Tut.by media outlet as telling workers at a tractor plant.
