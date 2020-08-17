Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi should stop day-dreaming about coming in power: Telangana BJP leader

Rahul Gandhi should stop day-dreaming about grabbing power by making allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party, said NV Subhash, Telangana BJP leader on Monday responding to Congress leader's remarks about BJP using Facebook and WhatsApp to influence the electorate.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:18 IST
Rahul Gandhi should stop day-dreaming about coming in power: Telangana BJP leader
Telangana BJP spokesperson, N V Subhash (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI ): Rahul Gandhi should stop day-dreaming about grabbing power by making allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party, said NV Subhash, Telangana BJP leader on Monday responding to Congress leader's remarks about BJP using Facebook and WhatsApp to influence the electorate. "Rahul Gandhi should realise that he wouldn't come to power by degrading BJP instead he must try to gain the confidence of the people in his own party," Subhash said.

As per him, the senior Congress leader is leaving no stone unturned to malign the reputation of BJP and RSS. "Social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp let people express their unadulterated opinions. No one can influence people on these platforms," he further said.

Subhash added that it was a matter of pity that Gandhi still believes that his party was defeated in the elections because someone influenced the electorate, but it is rather because it lost the trust of the people. He further advised Gandhi to not degrade himself by making false allegations against BJP. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Maid sisters held in connection with theft at MP's house

Police on Monday arrested two sisters working as maid servants at the bungalow of Gujarat BJP MP Kirit Solanki in connection with the theft of jewellery worth Rs 9.9 lakh between June 30 and July 5, an official said. We had registered an FI...

RMZ Corp becomes the first company globally to achieve the WELL HEALTH-SAFETY RATING for supporting the health and safety of people in the fight against COVID-19

RMZ Corp is the first company globally to achieve the IWBI WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, based on its response to the pandemic and innovative measures adopted to ensure a safe return to work for its membe...

‘Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat dies at 50 in Hyderabad hospital

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama Drishyam, died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis for two years, the AIG Hospitals here said. He was 50. Kamat, who had multiple organ failure, was admitted to hos...

Czechs must wear face masks again in many places from Sept 1, expect tough autumn

The Czech government will make the wearing of face masks compulsory again from Sept. 1 on public transport and in many indoor public venues following a resurgence of coronavirus infections and ahead of what it expects to be a tough autumn. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020