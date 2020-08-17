Akhilesh Yadav calls for adequate safety measures for MLAs attending UP assembly session

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called for adequate measures to protect the public representatives attending the session amid the pandemic outbreak. The three-day session is set to begin from August 20 and conclude on August 24.

"Seeing the spread of COVID-19 in the state, adequate measures should be taken to protect the public representatives from the disease,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit had on August 9 said a three-day session of the state legislative assembly will begin on August 20, with MLAs occupying alternate seats. He had said visitors' gallery will also be used to maintain social distancing amid the pandemic.

As per Article 174 of the Constitution, an assembly must convene a session in less than six months. Elaborating on the seating plan, Dikshit had said the members will be seated leaving a seat between them vacant.

“Some of them will be seated in the lobby and the visitors' gallery,” he said. "The MLAs will be thermally scanned before they enter the House. I am sure the members will come to the assembly after wearing masks. If they do not come wearing masks, we will give them the same," he said.

The Speaker had also said that air conditioner of the legislature building will work as per the standards set by the central government. "I have requested the ex-MLAs to not come to the Vidhan Bhavan during the session of the House," he said.

