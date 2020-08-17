Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former BJP leader joins TMC in Bengal

Mitra, once a spokesperson of the BJP's state unit, was handed over the TMC flag by education minister and party's secretary-general Partha Chatterjee at a programme. "Today Krishanu Mitra is joining our party.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:13 IST
Former BJP leader joins TMC in Bengal

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of not fulfilling its promises and ignoring the interests of West Bengal, former saffron party leader Krishanu Mitra on Monday joined the TMC here in the presence of senior leaders and office-bearers. Mitra, once a spokesperson of the BJP's state unit, was handed over the TMC flag by education minister and party's secretary-general Partha Chatterjee at a programme.

"Today Krishanu Mitra is joining our party. We welcome him to the TMC family," Chatterjee said. Mitra, who had left the BJP in 2017 following difference of opinion with the party's other members, said the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is in the only force in Bengal which can protect the interest of the Bengalis.

"TMC is the only party which can fight and protect the interest of the Bengalis. We have seen in the last six years how none of the electoral promises at the Centre was fulfilled and how efforts were made to deprive Bengal..." he said. "After Mamata Banerjee's appeal on July 21 Martyrs' Day rally, I decided to join the TMC and fight for the cause of Bengalis," he added.

Banerjee had said during the rally that those willing to work for the welfare of Bengal should join her party. Mitra, who had a two-and-half-decade-long association with the RSS, joined the state BJP unit in 2010. He was made the media-in-charge and the spokesperson of the party in 2014.

Mitra had also contested assembly polls from Kamarhati seat in 2016 on a BJP ticket..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam floods: 11,962 people affected in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa districts

As many as 11,962 persons have been affected in the districts -- Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa -- here due to flood in the state, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority ASDMA on Monday. Two relief camps and one relief distributio...

Nadda's 'Prince of Incompetence' barb at Rahul for his swipe at PM CARES Fund

Rahul Gandhis improbity swipe at the PM CARES fund on Monday drew a strong counter-attack from BJP president J P Nadda who mocked the Congress leader as prince of incompetence and accused him of spreading fake news. Nadda did not name Gandh...

Adityanth govt failing to control COVID-19 outbreak, improve law-and-order situation: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to control the COVID-19 outbreak and improve the law-and-order situation in the state. He also alleged that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation ...

Mexican president volunteers to try Russian coronavirus vaccine

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would volunteer to be among the first to try a Russian vaccine for the novel coronavirus if it proved effective. Moscows decision to approve the vaccine and produce httpswww.re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020