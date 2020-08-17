Former BJP leader joins TMC in Bengal

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of not fulfilling its promises and ignoring the interests of West Bengal, former saffron party leader Krishanu Mitra on Monday joined the TMC here in the presence of senior leaders and office-bearers. Mitra, once a spokesperson of the BJP's state unit, was handed over the TMC flag by education minister and party's secretary-general Partha Chatterjee at a programme.

"Today Krishanu Mitra is joining our party. We welcome him to the TMC family," Chatterjee said. Mitra, who had left the BJP in 2017 following difference of opinion with the party's other members, said the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is in the only force in Bengal which can protect the interest of the Bengalis.

"TMC is the only party which can fight and protect the interest of the Bengalis. We have seen in the last six years how none of the electoral promises at the Centre was fulfilled and how efforts were made to deprive Bengal..." he said. "After Mamata Banerjee's appeal on July 21 Martyrs' Day rally, I decided to join the TMC and fight for the cause of Bengalis," he added.

Banerjee had said during the rally that those willing to work for the welfare of Bengal should join her party. Mitra, who had a two-and-half-decade-long association with the RSS, joined the state BJP unit in 2010. He was made the media-in-charge and the spokesperson of the party in 2014.

Mitra had also contested assembly polls from Kamarhati seat in 2016 on a BJP ticket..