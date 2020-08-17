Kejriwal discusses opening of 'oxygen testing centers' in more villages with AAP's state convenors

AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday discussed with party's state convenors opening of oxygen testing centers in more villages across the country to give a boost to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, Kejriwal announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will set up centres for testing saturation of oxygen content in blood in 30,000 villages across the country. Kejriwal had said he has already received a commitment for 30,000 oximeters from people.

Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to drop in oxygen levels. On Monday, he told Aam Aadmi Party's state convenors that as citizens of the country, it becomes our duty to protect more and more people from the coronavirus in this difficult time.

In the video call, Kejriwal spoke with party's state convenors, including Delhi unit in-charge Gopal Rai and Punjab unit in-charge Jarnail Singh among others. "Talked with all the state convenors of Aam Aadmi Party today and discussed about opening of 'oxygen testing centers' in more and more villages across the country. As citizens of the country, it becomes our duty to protect more and more people from the corona in this difficult time," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Kejriwal had on Saturday urged people to donate oximeters to the AAP so that they can be distributed by its volunteers in villages across the country to help those battling COVID-19 in the hinterland.