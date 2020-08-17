Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal discusses opening of 'oxygen testing centers' in more villages with AAP's state convenors

AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday discussed with party's state convenors opening of oxygen testing centers in more villages across the country to give a boost to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:35 IST
Kejriwal discusses opening of 'oxygen testing centers' in more villages with AAP's state convenors
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday discussed with party's state convenors opening of oxygen testing centers in more villages across the country to give a boost to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, Kejriwal announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will set up centres for testing saturation of oxygen content in blood in 30,000 villages across the country. Kejriwal had said he has already received a commitment for 30,000 oximeters from people.

Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to drop in oxygen levels. On Monday, he told Aam Aadmi Party's state convenors that as citizens of the country, it becomes our duty to protect more and more people from the coronavirus in this difficult time.

In the video call, Kejriwal spoke with party's state convenors, including Delhi unit in-charge Gopal Rai and Punjab unit in-charge Jarnail Singh among others. "Talked with all the state convenors of Aam Aadmi Party today and discussed about opening of 'oxygen testing centers' in more and more villages across the country. As citizens of the country, it becomes our duty to protect more and more people from the corona in this difficult time," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Kejriwal had on Saturday urged people to donate oximeters to the AAP so that they can be distributed by its volunteers in villages across the country to help those battling COVID-19 in the hinterland.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam floods: 11,962 people affected in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa districts

As many as 11,962 persons have been affected in the districts -- Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa -- here due to flood in the state, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority ASDMA on Monday. Two relief camps and one relief distributio...

Nadda's 'Prince of Incompetence' barb at Rahul for his swipe at PM CARES Fund

Rahul Gandhis improbity swipe at the PM CARES fund on Monday drew a strong counter-attack from BJP president J P Nadda who mocked the Congress leader as prince of incompetence and accused him of spreading fake news. Nadda did not name Gandh...

Adityanth govt failing to control COVID-19 outbreak, improve law-and-order situation: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to control the COVID-19 outbreak and improve the law-and-order situation in the state. He also alleged that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation ...

Mexican president volunteers to try Russian coronavirus vaccine

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would volunteer to be among the first to try a Russian vaccine for the novel coronavirus if it proved effective. Moscows decision to approve the vaccine and produce httpswww.re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020