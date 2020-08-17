Don't create hurdles in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, AP BJP tells state govt

Andhra Pradesh BJP Vice President Vishnuvardhan Reddy has asked the state government not to create hurdles in celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival. In a video, Vishnuvardhan Reddy said, "The police and other officials are troubling the people regarding setting up of small pandals to celebrate the festival. The government should not play vote bank politics with festivals. It seems that the state government is thinking of Ganesh Chaturthi from religious angle only. But it is not merely a religious festival; it is a spirit to unite all sections of the society. People voluntarily celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi everywhere. It is their right. Officials should not infringe on their right."

"Nationwide famous Khairatabad Ganesh (in Hyderabad) is being arranged this year also. Then what is the need to stop pandals in Andhra?" he asked. "Andhra Pradesh BJP demands that the police and other officers not create hurdles for public in erecting Ganesh pandals," he said.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy said "I remind the government to follow the same method of collecting opinion and the measures taken during the month of Ramjan. Andhra Pradesh BJP demands the state government to discuss the matter with Swamijis, seers and heads of various Mutts in the state." (ANI)