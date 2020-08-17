TMC calls West Bengal governor an allegation king after his 'under surveillance' remark

By Syeda Shabana Parveen A day after governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged that the Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance, ruling TMC party's spokesperson Omprakash Mishra on Monday said that the governor has become an "allegation king".

"The governor has become an allegation king. He should mind his own business. He is the constitutional head of the State. He is crossing the line," said Mishra while speaking exclusively to ANI. "It is unfortunate he is repeating the same types of allegations day in and day out. He is exposing himself as an agent of the political designs of the BJP which is in contradiction of the role and responsibility of the governor under the provision of the State," he added.

The Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. This should never have happened. How can the Raj Bhavan, the office of the constitutional head be under surveillance? Dhankhar had said during a press conference on Sunday. Mishra alleged that governor Dhankar is trying to "please certain forces sitting in Delhi."

"Governor is repeating himself in a ridiculous way...Law and order situation in West Bengal is one of the best in the country. The governor can suggest ways to improve it further but it seems he is trying to please certain forces sitting in Delhi. He is trying to destabilise (the government), but all this is not working," said the TMC leader targeting Dhankar over his tweet stating the situation of law and order in Visva Bharati campus is alarming. "Due to law and order problems of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government Visva-bharati University has unanimously decided in a meeting of its directors, principals and HODs to temporarily close the campus to cool down the situation, given threat to staff with dire consequences. Hope situation gets normal soon," Dhankar has said in a tweet.

When asked to clear party's stand on the speculation over BJP leader Mukul Roy joining TMC, Mishra said, "I do not comment on speculations. TMC is getting a large number of supporters from different political parties. TMC is a strong party and over a period it is going to get strengthened. That is what could be seen as a ground reality." (ANI)