Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC calls West Bengal governor an allegation king after his 'under surveillance' remark

A day after governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged that the Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance, ruling TMC party's spokesperson Omprakash Mishra on Monday said that the governor has become an "allegation king".

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:59 IST
TMC calls West Bengal governor an allegation king after his 'under surveillance' remark
TMC party's spokesperson Omprakash Mishra speaking to ANI in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Syeda Shabana Parveen A day after governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged that the Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance, ruling TMC party's spokesperson Omprakash Mishra on Monday said that the governor has become an "allegation king".

"The governor has become an allegation king. He should mind his own business. He is the constitutional head of the State. He is crossing the line," said Mishra while speaking exclusively to ANI. "It is unfortunate he is repeating the same types of allegations day in and day out. He is exposing himself as an agent of the political designs of the BJP which is in contradiction of the role and responsibility of the governor under the provision of the State," he added.

The Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. This should never have happened. How can the Raj Bhavan, the office of the constitutional head be under surveillance? Dhankhar had said during a press conference on Sunday. Mishra alleged that governor Dhankar is trying to "please certain forces sitting in Delhi."

"Governor is repeating himself in a ridiculous way...Law and order situation in West Bengal is one of the best in the country. The governor can suggest ways to improve it further but it seems he is trying to please certain forces sitting in Delhi. He is trying to destabilise (the government), but all this is not working," said the TMC leader targeting Dhankar over his tweet stating the situation of law and order in Visva Bharati campus is alarming. "Due to law and order problems of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government Visva-bharati University has unanimously decided in a meeting of its directors, principals and HODs to temporarily close the campus to cool down the situation, given threat to staff with dire consequences. Hope situation gets normal soon," Dhankar has said in a tweet.

When asked to clear party's stand on the speculation over BJP leader Mukul Roy joining TMC, Mishra said, "I do not comment on speculations. TMC is getting a large number of supporters from different political parties. TMC is a strong party and over a period it is going to get strengthened. That is what could be seen as a ground reality." (ANI)

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand reports 843 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Jharkhand on Monday reported 843 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 24,067, officials said. Eleven more patients died in the state, following which the toll increased to 255, they said.So far, 15,348 people have recovered from the d...

U.S. states seek $2.2 trillion from OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma -filings

U.S. states claimed they are owed 2.2 trillion to address harm from OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LPs alleged role in Americas opioid epidemic, accusing the drugmaker in new filings of pushing prescription painkillers on doctors and patient...

Trump administration finalizes oil drilling plan in Alaska wildlife refuge

The Trump administration on Monday finalized a plan to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaskas Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, putting it on track to issue decades-long leases in the pristine wilderness area before a potential change in U.S....

Bucks open playoffs as slight favorites at most sportsbooks

The Milwaukee Bucks were slight favorites to win the 2020 NBA Finals as the playoffs got under way on Monday. The Bucks were being offered at 250 by PointsBet and 260 by FanDuel and William Hill to win the title as the Denver Nuggets and Ut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020