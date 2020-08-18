Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drawing criticism, Trump says he will accept Republican nomination 'live from the White House'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would accept the Republican nomination for a second term during a live speech at the White House next week, confirming plans that have drawn criticism from Democrats and even some fellow Republicans.

Reuters | Oshkosh | Updated: 18-08-2020 04:10 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 04:10 IST
Drawing criticism, Trump says he will accept Republican nomination 'live from the White House'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would accept the Republican nomination for a second term during a live speech at the White House next week, confirming plans that have drawn criticism from Democrats and even some fellow Republicans. Trailing Democrat Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the November vote, Trump last week told the New York Post he would "probably" accept the Republican nomination from the White House lawn, calling it "a place that makes me feel good."

The coronavirus pandemic has forced both political parties to overhaul their national conventions. Rather than an in-person gathering planned for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Democrats this week have scheduled four nights of virtual speeches and events. Speaking during a campaign swing through Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Trump criticized Democrats for pre-recording some speeches.

"We are doing a real speech on Thursday, next Thursday, so you will be listening live from the White House. We have plenty to say,” Trump said. His speech is scheduled for the final day of next week's Republican convention. Democrats have accused Trump of politicizing the historic residence. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the country's leading elected Democrat, said Trump would once again "degrade the White House" by using it for a political event.

Trump insists that his plans will not violate the 1939 Hatch Act, which bars government employees from using official authority to interfere with the outcome of an election, since it exempts the president. But even if Trump were exempt, convention-related activities at the White House could still put other government officials at risk of violating the law, legal experts say.

Trump's busy campaign schedule this week represents a break from tradition. Candidates from one party usually limit their activities during their rivals' convention week.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

North Carolina university is latest U.S. school to roll back campus reopening

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill canceled in-class instruction just one week into the new term on Monday after positive cases of COVID-19 shot up dramatically, becoming the latest U.S. school to reverse course on reopening. T...

Drawing criticism, Trump says he will accept Republican nomination 'live from the White House'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would accept the Republican nomination for a second term during a live speech at the White House next week, confirming plans that have drawn criticism from Democrats and even some fellow Republi...

Trump rule on transgender health blocked at the 11th hour

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new regulation that would roll back health care protections for transgender people. Finalised days after the Supreme Court barred sex discrimination against LGBT individuals ...

Pakistani army chief visits Saudi Arabia to revive ties strained over Kashmir

Pakistans army chief met with senior Saudi Arabian officials in Riyadh on Monday in an effort to ease a row between the two countries over policy towards the disputed region of Kashmir. The argument, brought on by Pakistani demands for Saud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020