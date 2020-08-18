Left Menu
EU may impose sanctions on Belarusian individuals over election, Spain says

The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Belarusian individuals linked to violence and election fraud, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday. "We, in Europe, think there is room for sanctions, not against the country or against the country's citizens, but against the individuals who have instigated violence or election process fraud," she told Spanish Radio station Onda Cero.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-08-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 12:41 IST
The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Belarusian individuals linked to violence and election fraud, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday. EU leaders will discuss the situation in Belarus on Wednesday, she said.

Massive protests have been held in the country following presidential elections widely seen as fraudulent. "We, in Europe, think there is room for sanctions, not against the country or against the country's citizens, but against the individuals who have instigated violence or election process fraud," she told Spanish Radio station Onda Cero.

