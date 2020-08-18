EU may impose sanctions on Belarusian individuals over election, Spain says
The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Belarusian individuals linked to violence and election fraud, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday. "We, in Europe, think there is room for sanctions, not against the country or against the country's citizens, but against the individuals who have instigated violence or election process fraud," she told Spanish Radio station Onda Cero.Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-08-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 12:41 IST
The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Belarusian individuals linked to violence and election fraud, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday. EU leaders will discuss the situation in Belarus on Wednesday, she said.
Massive protests have been held in the country following presidential elections widely seen as fraudulent. "We, in Europe, think there is room for sanctions, not against the country or against the country's citizens, but against the individuals who have instigated violence or election process fraud," she told Spanish Radio station Onda Cero.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arancha Gonzalez Laya
- Belarusian
- European Union
- Spanish
- Europe
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanouskaya in Lithuania says foreign minister
Belarusian challenger flees to Lithuania amid protests
Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanouskaya "safe" in Lithuania after clashes
Canada concerned over actions of Belarusian authorities following presidential election
Official results hand Belarusian leader Lukashenko re-election victory, opposition protests